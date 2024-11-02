White Lib Who Became Totally Unhinged Over a Black Trump Supporter Identified

What an insane woman. This confrontation between a black Trump supporter and a crusty white liberal hag says everything you need to know about the Democratic Party. One, it confirms that white liberals cannot stand it when non-whites break free from their grip. Two, this angry lady, who likely watches The View while guzzling gallons of white wine, exemplifies the condescending attitude that has led to the dissolution of the backbone of the Democratic Party: working-class voters.

Annetta Catchings, the former chair of the Alexandria GOP in Northern Virginia, said this woman went insane, with her friend holding her back. She had just left a CBS News interview with some other Trump supporters. This group decided to grab something to eat at Tatte Bakery in Alexandria when mayhem ensued. All these ladies did was discuss the questions from their previous interview that had wrapped. What set this woman off was when Catching said, “As a conservative woman, I could never vote for Kamala Harris.” She later listed some reasons but that led to chaos:

“As a conservative woman I could never vote for Kamala Harris b/c,,,”

What happened next was 3 separate attacks from this stranger! Her friend had to hold her back. I was called uneducated as she proceeded to give me her resumé.#Unhinged pic.twitter.com/q1jRO5yUNs — Annetta Catchings for Alexandria (@annetta_of) November 1, 2024

To add more context to the story. https://t.co/rpYx4EumIt pic.twitter.com/9jtkcUsNL8 — Annetta Catchings for Alexandria (@annetta_of) November 2, 2024

Holding a differing opinion doesn’t make one ignorant or in denial. The woman claims to be a national security expert. If that’s the case, we’re screwed: someone who can get this worked up at a local coffee/breakfast establishment because she got triggered over what was said among random people in a public place should not be entrusted with classified information.

No one cares about your background, lady. No one cares about your degree. We’re not a nation of philosopher-kings. Everyone has a right to speak and hold differing opinions. That’s the thing with liberals—they think their higher education degrees mean they have greater weight to the conversation. No, it means they spent the equivalent of a home mortgage to be brainwashed by lefty clowns and proto-Nazis that now dominate academia.

For this woman, tolerating differing opinions is an issue for her. It’s a mental problem, and I wonder if she’d said anything to this Trump supporter if she wasn’t black. There is nothing white liberals like to do more than attack and denigrate non-white Republicans, especially those who are women. As some noted, if we’re going by the Left’s rules, this is peak white privilege.

I’m going to start yelling at meetings, “I’m A NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERT!!!” https://t.co/hruvgzew3r — Marshall Frith (@marshallfrith) November 2, 2024

The hubris of this white women is mind boggling. She decided to eavesdrop on a conversation and then felt compelled to judge and berate a conservative black woman for her beliefs. Now THAT is white privilege. https://t.co/kYWwLTSCg7 — Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) November 2, 2024

Great job, and thank you for sharing it with everyone 👍🇺🇸 It's horrible that women would treat an independent woman in this fashion but also shocking what's happened to liberal white women. The bigotry, the patronizing, the belief in having sole possession of the truth. Awful. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 2, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, we found her…because she couldn’t shut up about it. What a loon:

The white liberal woman who accosted @annetta_of in Old Town Alexandria, VA is Patti Morrissey, CEO of Global Foresight Strategies



Retired DoD, State, ODNI Federal employee



Patricia is a longtime @timkaine donor & former (unsuccessful) @vademocrats candidate for State House https://t.co/Tngr8XnDPe pic.twitter.com/rv2FZBm2mb — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024