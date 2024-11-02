The Assassination of 'Peanut the Squirrel'
Here's the Latest on Nevada's Early Voting
VIP
Savannah, GA, Anti-Gun Ordinance Takes It on the Chin After Gun Rights Group...
VIP
More and More People Shattering Common AR-15 Talking Point
It's No Surprise Who Cheney Is Now Calling on to Endorse Harris
Harris Campaign Runs Two Very Contradicting Ads
Harris Co-Chair Slips Up While Defending Abortion
The Pentagon Fails to Send Absentee Ballots to Active Military Service Members
Comer, Stefanik Are Not Backing Down Over White House Editing Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks
VIP
The Latest State to Experience Malfunctioning Voting Machines
One Company Dismantles Its DEI Department
These Left-Wing Muslims Have a Savage Message for Kamala
The Amish Don't Vote. Why This Year Could Be Different
Pro-Abortion Activists Descend on DC Ahead of Election Day
Tipsheet

White Lib Who Became Totally Unhinged Over a Black Trump Supporter Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 02, 2024 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

What an insane woman. This confrontation between a black Trump supporter and a crusty white liberal hag says everything you need to know about the Democratic Party. One, it confirms that white liberals cannot stand it when non-whites break free from their grip. Two, this angry lady, who likely watches The View while guzzling gallons of white wine, exemplifies the condescending attitude that has led to the dissolution of the backbone of the Democratic Party: working-class voters. 

Advertisement

Annetta Catchings, the former chair of the Alexandria GOP in Northern Virginia, said this woman went insane, with her friend holding her back. She had just left a CBS News interview with some other Trump supporters. This group decided to grab something to eat at Tatte Bakery in Alexandria when mayhem ensued. All these ladies did was discuss the questions from their previous interview that had wrapped. What set this woman off was when Catching said, “As a conservative woman, I could never vote for Kamala Harris.” She later listed some reasons but that led to chaos:

Holding a differing opinion doesn’t make one ignorant or in denial. The woman claims to be a national security expert. If that’s the case, we’re screwed: someone who can get this worked up at a local coffee/breakfast establishment because she got triggered over what was said among random people in a public place should not be entrusted with classified information. 

Recommended

The Pentagon Fails to Send Absentee Ballots to Active Military Service Members Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

No one cares about your background, lady. No one cares about your degree. We’re not a nation of philosopher-kings. Everyone has a right to speak and hold differing opinions. That’s the thing with liberals—they think their higher education degrees mean they have greater weight to the conversation. No, it means they spent the equivalent of a home mortgage to be brainwashed by lefty clowns and proto-Nazis that now dominate academia.

For this woman, tolerating differing opinions is an issue for her. It’s a mental problem, and I wonder if she’d said anything to this Trump supporter if she wasn’t black. There is nothing white liberals like to do more than attack and denigrate non-white Republicans, especially those who are women. As some noted, if we’re going by the Left’s rules, this is peak white privilege.

Advertisement

Ladies and gentlemen, we found her…because she couldn’t shut up about it. What a loon:

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Pentagon Fails to Send Absentee Ballots to Active Military Service Members Sarah Arnold
The Assassination of 'Peanut the Squirrel' Matt Vespa
Here's the Latest on Nevada's Early Voting Matt Vespa
Biden's 'Trump Voters Are Garbage' Remarks Led to Scores of Campaign Calls Being Canceled Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened in a Key PA County Yesterday Matt Vespa
Does Kamala Know This Isn't an Executive Action? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Pentagon Fails to Send Absentee Ballots to Active Military Service Members Sarah Arnold
Advertisement