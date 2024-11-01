Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said...
Mark Cuban's Backpedaling on His Remarks Trashing Female Trump Supporters Made This Fiasco...
Once Joyful, Harris Now Goes the Full McCarthyite
VIP
NY Times' Nick Kristof Gives Severe Misinformation on Abortion Laws, and There Is...
The Final Choice: Civilizational Arson Versus Civilizational Sanity
VIP
Should Hinchcliffe Have Listened to Joe Rogan's Advice About the Puerto Rico Joke?
Do We Really Want a Californian in the White House?
Crazy Talk About the Media Favoring Trump Over Harris
A New Twist to the 1928 Presidential Election
Moms Say No to Kamala Harris' Sex Changes and Hormone Cocktails for Children...
New York Voters Should Know the Consequences of Proposal 1
10 Reasons to Vote for Donald Trump
Tilting at Windmills, Part 2: The Biden-Harris Administration's Misguided Energy Policies
Garbage In/Garbage Out
Tipsheet

Why It Could Be a LONG Election Night in Wisconsin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 01, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/David Goldman

It’s becoming an exercise in comedy. Why can’t anyone count these ballots promptly? The United Kingdom has 650 elections at once in their general elections—its citizens know which party will be in government by night’s end. Yet, in Wisconsin and Michigan, their respective state secretaries warn that results might not even be announced until the following evening. There’s no reason these ballots cannot be tabulated in a manner that doesn’t breed conspiracy theories. In Wisconsin, local reporters are saying we should all expect a LONG night next Tuesday (via Fox6 Milwaukee): 

Advertisement

Paulina Gutiérrez, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, fielded questions from the media on Thursday, Oct. 31 – just five days ahead of election day. 

[…] 

In recent days, there had been a plea for poll workers by the city. Gutiérrez said that need is no longer. 

"So we employ about 2,500 to 3,000 poll workers. And I am very happy and I feel really proud to be in Milwaukee and that the citizens of Milwaukee stepped up," Gutiérrez said. "And we have enough poll workers that we actually shut down the application and we're really solid on our central count numbers." 

[…] 

Gutiérrez noted that count of the early votes will begin at central count in downtown Milwaukee at 8 a.m. on election day. Because of the volume, she expects it may be early Wednesday morning before the final count is established.

So, they have all the staff they need but will still be counting at a pace that’s no faster than a snail with arthritis. 

Oh, there’s so much I want to say, but I’ll get in trouble. But, yes, it relates to intentional election shenanigans from a party that dumped some dementia-ridden candidate for someone who is laughably unqualified and quite possibly a bonafide idiot. For Democrats ‘trying’ to instill confidence in the system, these ‘we’re not going to be able to count all the ballots within a few hours because we’re idiots’ announcements don’t help, neither does the fact it appears to be only crucial swing states adopting the slower than molasses mentality when it comes to vote counting. These antics create fertile ground for people to question an election’s integrity.

Recommended

Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said Trump Voters Were Garbage Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Michigan, there are problems with the voting machines:

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said Trump Voters Were Garbage Matt Vespa
Mark Cuban's Backpedaling on His Remarks Trashing Female Trump Supporters Made This Fiasco Worse Matt Vespa
JD Vance Compares the Way Kamala Lies to How His Toddler Lies About Stealing Cookies, and It's Brilliant Sarah Arnold
Once Joyful, Harris Now Goes the Full McCarthyite Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Watched Kamala's DNC Address and Delivered the Perfect Response Matt Vespa
Bombshell Report Bursts Biden-Harris Claims That It's the Most 'Ethical, Transparent' Admin Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said Trump Voters Were Garbage Matt Vespa
Advertisement