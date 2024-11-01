Why It Could Be a LONG Election Night in Wisconsin

It’s becoming an exercise in comedy. Why can’t anyone count these ballots promptly? The United Kingdom has 650 elections at once in their general elections—its citizens know which party will be in government by night’s end. Yet, in Wisconsin and Michigan, their respective state secretaries warn that results might not even be announced until the following evening. There’s no reason these ballots cannot be tabulated in a manner that doesn’t breed conspiracy theories. In Wisconsin, local reporters are saying we should all expect a LONG night next Tuesday (via Fox6 Milwaukee):

JUST IN: Expect a LOONG election night in Milwaukee. With the city of MKE about to surpass 80,000 early voters, the election commissioner says she expects counting to go into the early morning hours. She says counting to 2-3am is likely. @fox6now — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) October 31, 2024

This is honestly a scandal… we’re the United States of America.



These ballots should be counted within the hour the polls close. https://t.co/FwCl6GBIao — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 1, 2024

Paulina Gutiérrez, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, fielded questions from the media on Thursday, Oct. 31 – just five days ahead of election day. […] In recent days, there had been a plea for poll workers by the city. Gutiérrez said that need is no longer. "So we employ about 2,500 to 3,000 poll workers. And I am very happy and I feel really proud to be in Milwaukee and that the citizens of Milwaukee stepped up," Gutiérrez said. "And we have enough poll workers that we actually shut down the application and we're really solid on our central count numbers." […] Gutiérrez noted that count of the early votes will begin at central count in downtown Milwaukee at 8 a.m. on election day. Because of the volume, she expects it may be early Wednesday morning before the final count is established. So, they have all the staff they need but will still be counting at a pace that’s no faster than a snail with arthritis.

Oh, there’s so much I want to say, but I’ll get in trouble. But, yes, it relates to intentional election shenanigans from a party that dumped some dementia-ridden candidate for someone who is laughably unqualified and quite possibly a bonafide idiot. For Democrats ‘trying’ to instill confidence in the system, these ‘we’re not going to be able to count all the ballots within a few hours because we’re idiots’ announcements don’t help, neither does the fact it appears to be only crucial swing states adopting the slower than molasses mentality when it comes to vote counting. These antics create fertile ground for people to question an election’s integrity.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, there are problems with the voting machines: