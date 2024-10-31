Trump Campaign Releases New Memo on the State of the Race
Tipsheet

'Is She Crazy:' Watch Trump's Reaction to Kamala's DNC Speech

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 31, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You knew something like this was going to drop in time. As with any presidential campaign, both camps watch each other’s national conventions. There’s no love lost between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Yet, in the final days of this election, it’s the Democrats who think Trump voters are garbage, derailing any final argument for liberals against the former president. As past elections have shown, it’s not enough to be against someone or something.

Trump was live-tweeting or Truth Socialing Kamala’s DNC address over the summer, where he delivered one that captured all of it: “Is she crazy?” This was after he appeared to have counted how many times she thanked the attendees, who he claimed were around 35. That’s too many ‘thank yous.’

Trump was with his top communications staffers, advisers, and surrogates, including Tulsi Gabbard, who looked on as Kamala spewed her nonsense to the masses. It’s a nice little break from the mayhem caused by Joe Biden’s garbage remarks and Mark Cuban’s mansplaining incident regarding strong women not supporting Trump or something. It’s been a communications nightmare for Democrats who keep crashing into walls, but that doesn’t mean don’t vote. 

Get out there, cast those ballots, and stay alert.

