Nick Bosa's MAGA Hat Moment on Monday Night Football Was Epic, And It Might Get Him in Trouble

San Francisco 49ers’ defensive end Nick Bosa did something that likely triggered liberal America and his own fanbase when he crashed Monday Night Football’s post-game interview to show off his Make America Great Again hat. The Niners beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-24 in a must-win contest for both teams. Yet, two things followed: One, Bosa might get fined for violating NFL rules regarding approved messaging, and two, supposedly fans wearing MAGA hats are being barred from entering Levi’s Stadium during Monday’s game

First, the NFL rule, which isn’t shocking. The league is notorious for being picky and authorities regarding uniforms and dress (via SF Gate):

Nick Bosa crashed the SNF postgame interview wearing a MAGA hat pic.twitter.com/Rj0T0XpcWB — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 28, 2024

Bosa crashed NBC’s postgame interview Sunday while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, showing off his apparent support for the Republican presidential nominee nine days before Election Day. In the five seconds he was on TV, Bosa put himself at risk of a five-figure fine. Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the NFL rulebook says that the entire time a player is “visible to the stadium and television audience,” including during pregame warmups and in postgame interviews both on the field and in the locker room, they are “prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.” It’s even more direct when it comes to messages with a political point, like Bosa’s: “The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns.”

Bosa will likely be fined. He later refused to elaborate on the stunt in front of the press.

Nick Bosa on his MAGA hat statement: “I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time.” pic.twitter.com/NgHx6GJcH6 https://t.co/o9ZGmUse87 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2024

A family also alleged they were turned away from the venue for wearing MAGA hats (via Fox News):

A family trying to attend the San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday is alleging Levi's Stadium security wouldn't allow one of them to enter due to wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. In a video posted to TikTok, one of the women in the family explains that her son-in-law was told he cannot wear his red MAGA hat into the stadium, which led to an argument with security. "We were about to enter, and they stopped us because my son-in-law is wearing this hat," the woman says in the video. "They don’t want to let us in." […] According to the Levi’s Stadium Code of Conduct, it simply states that "offensive clothing" isn’t allowed at the stadium. Also, under "Permitted & Prohibited List," it states, "Offensive clothing as outlined in the Levi’s Stadium Code of Conduct," though there isn’t any specifications on the Levi’s Stadium website regarding what constitutes "offensive clothing."

While not a football game, there were MAGA hats at the New York Rangers-Anaheim Ducks game last Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The attendees were likely in town for the epic rally at the World’s Most Famous arena the following day.

I admit I’m not a 49ers fan. I hate them if we're being honest. As a New York Giants fan, we have a testy rivalry with this team; the playoff showdowns were legendary. But this narrative has been buried after a decade of miserable football in the Big Apple. I still hate the team, but I love what Bosa did here. Trump should reimburse Bosa for any fines he’ll likely incur for the stunt.