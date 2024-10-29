Oh, So That's Why the Kamala-Joe Rogan Interview Hasn't Happened Yet
Tipsheet

Trump Supporter Speaks Out After Arrest at Polling Location in Pennsylvania

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 29, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

On Monday, just eight days away from Election Day, Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt received a letter from an attorney for the Republican National Committee. It contained a number of reminders about how voters should be treated in the state as they attempt to cast their ballots. 

"Voters consistently report to us that at Boards of Election Offices across the Commonwealth, they are told that 'computers are down,' the site will be closing early, they are not accepting any more voters, and that mail ballots will not be counted. Pennsylvanians deserve the same effortless experience boasted about by Governor Shapiro but county offices appear unable or unwilling to provide it," attorney Linda Kerns wrote. 

"No voter should be turned away, told an office is closing early, or told they cannot be accommodated if they appear during the posted business hours. If a voter visits a Board of Election Office to request, fill out, and return a mail ballot anywhere in the Keystone State during the posted office hours, they should be provided the opportunity. No one should be told to go home. If they get in line before the posted closing time, each voter should be able to request, fill out, and return their mail ballot," Kerns continued. 

Then, when Trump supporter Val Biancaniello told folks to stay in line at her polling location, she was arrested. RNC Chairman Michael Whatley posted the video. 

"Thank you for sharing this video. That is me in the video being handcuffed and taken away.  I broke NO laws.  On the other hand, the Bureau of Elections worker telling everyone in line that they 'should only be in this line if you have a pressing reason to vote' is VOTER SUPPRESSION. No one requires a 'pressing need' to vote by mail, that is why it is called 'no excuse mail in voting.' The election bureau worker also announced to the long line of voters 'the wait is two hours and then we are going to put you in a second line, and then a third line,'" Biancaniello posted in response on X. 

"Can you imagine if we said this to a long line of Democrat voters?  I did not break any laws, though they tried to convince me I did. They put me in handcuffs, took me to a holding room where I was patted down, and then I was handcuffed to a bench. Eventually, the officer took the handcuffs off and walked me out of the building telling me I am getting a citation for disorderly conduct. I will fight that. I broke NO laws. I encouraged people to stay in line and vote. There are plenty of witnesses who know the truth. Please vote!  #SwampTheVote!  If they took me away in handcuffs, you could be next!" she continued. 

Meanwhile, the RNC is demanding Pennsylvania gets its act together. 

