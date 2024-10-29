Bezos Blasts the Media...in His Own Newspaper
Hilarious: That Pic of Kamala at McDonald's Being Shared By Lefty Influencers Is Fake

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 29, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

It's a beautiful smackdown. A lot is happening as we enter the final week of the 2024 election, but the ‘Kamala worked at McDonald’s’ narrative by her campaign got hit with another haymaker. The media has been scrambling to prove the vice president worked there—they’re turned up empty. 

The New York Times devoted an entire article to this nonsense, claiming that Trump has no evidence to say that Kamala never worked there. Yet, their evidence to the contrary is a friend of Kamala’s who heard it from her now-deceased mother—that’s what counts as confirmation in today’s legacy media. There are no photos or work records. It’s a hoax, and the press is frustrated that they can’t fact-check Trump on this, though it would unlikely hurt his election chances. 

But there was one photo that lefty social media users were pushing, showing Kamala in an old McDonald’s uniform. There’s one massive problem: it’s fake. Not even PolitiFact could save her

Vice President Kamala Harris has told voters she worked at McDonald’s as a nod to her middle-class upbringing. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly said without evidence that she is lying about her experience at the restaurant. 

Now some social media users have shared supposed evidence of Harris working at the fast food chain without realizing it was fabricated. 

An image posted Oct. 26 to Threads  shows a young Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, wearing a McDonald’s uniform. The post is captioned, "Look what I found, Kamala in a McDonalds uniform." 

But the photo has been digitally modified. The original photo shows a person in the same uniform standing in front of the same furniture; it was posted on a website to memorialize a woman named Suzanne Bernier, who died from breast cancer in 2007 at a hospital in Ontario, Canada. 

There are no photos of Kamala working the fryers or the cash register because she never worked at McDonald’s.

