Libs Continue to Seethe Over Trump's MSG Rally

It’s the day after Donald Trump’s epic Madison Square Garden rally, and the media is still seething with rage because Kamala Harris could have never done this. Meanwhile, Kamala’s Kalamazoo, Michigan rally devolved into total chaos as she was heckled, booed, and had attendees yelling at children because guest Beyonce didn’t perform any songs. Trump doesn’t need to lie to pack his venues. It’s a collection of frustration, as the liberal media seems perplexed as to why their anti-Trump hysterics are being ignored.

For days, the MSG rally was smeared as a Nazi event. It wasn’t. Even now, they’re lying about it. The media has reached an oversaturation point. They’ve attacked Trump so much that Donald-curious voters have done their research and found everything to be a lie. It’s the classic double-edged sword: you rant about a man long enough, some folks might get curious, and they discover the media establishment is a fake news manufacturing base.

Even ABC News’ Jonathan Karl had to touch upon the energy levels at the rally. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski seemed despondent that so many rallied behind the former president. Meanwhile, the wine-guzzling morons on The View attacked Trump over something he never said. They also alleged he would separate interracial families or something. It was insanity. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe touched upon Puerto Rico’s garbage problem, which offended white liberals—everyone else didn’t care. It was a joke.

Jonathan Karl: "Madison Square Garden was PACKED... Trump has created a movement, there is no doubt. I cannot think of another Republican figure of my lifetime who could've come into a Democrat city like New York and put together anything like that." pic.twitter.com/EnlKz5r2BM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024

ABC’s @RachelVScott seethes over Trump’s #MSRally during ‘Good Morning America’:



“The rally was incendiary and vulgar before Trump even stepped on the stage. Several speakers making sexist, profane, and racist comments. One calling Vice President Kamala Harris the devil and the… pic.twitter.com/P7bOGytUxp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2024

I was covering that rally and there was zero hate in the building. It was… For lack of a better word… Joyful. https://t.co/TVJiWYwG96 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 28, 2024

Sorry but doing this in uniform is unacceptable. https://t.co/yB054dAGTJ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 28, 2024

Yep, this is a serious statement. pic.twitter.com/ax068Rv6ay — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 28, 2024

The View falsely claims Trump himself made the joke about Puerto Rico being trash at MSG, not the comedian.

"Puerto Rico is trash? We are Americans, Donald Trump," Sunny Hostin proclaimed. "We voluntarily serve disproportionately high in the military while you have bone spurs." pic.twitter.com/KimkSzkMlK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 28, 2024

nationally televised insane asylum https://t.co/TTB4va8qbK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 28, 2024

It's beautiful watching the media meltdown because no one trusts them. We mock them and dismiss their narratives with ease. For all the Jewish voters and Israeli flags at the event, it was possibly the worst Nazi rally of all time.

Meanwhile, in a moment of clarity, MSNBC did touch upon how Kamala is underperforming with core voter groups she needs to maximize to win. That’s probably why they’re all freaking out—they know Kamala has lost momentum.

Kamala Harris is underperforming 2020 Joe Biden:

Katty Kay: "Kamala Harris is doing worse than Joe Biden in 2020. Amongst independents, she's 12 points behind."



Democrats: 'Can we swap Kamala out for Joe Biden?' pic.twitter.com/a8LVuSHKbr — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 28, 2024

