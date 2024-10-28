RNC: There Are Some Big Problems With Voter Access in Pennsylvania
Tipsheet

Libs Continue to Seethe Over Trump's MSG Rally

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 28, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s the day after Donald Trump’s epic Madison Square Garden rally, and the media is still seething with rage because Kamala Harris could have never done this. Meanwhile, Kamala’s Kalamazoo, Michigan rally devolved into total chaos as she was heckled, booed, and had attendees yelling at children because guest Beyonce didn’t perform any songs. Trump doesn’t need to lie to pack his venues. It’s a collection of frustration, as the liberal media seems perplexed as to why their anti-Trump hysterics are being ignored. 

For days, the MSG rally was smeared as a Nazi event. It wasn’t. Even now, they’re lying about it. The media has reached an oversaturation point. They’ve attacked Trump so much that Donald-curious voters have done their research and found everything to be a lie. It’s the classic double-edged sword: you rant about a man long enough, some folks might get curious, and they discover the media establishment is a fake news manufacturing base. 

Even ABC News’ Jonathan Karl had to touch upon the energy levels at the rally. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski seemed despondent that so many rallied behind the former president. Meanwhile, the wine-guzzling morons on The View attacked Trump over something he never said. They also alleged he would separate interracial families or something. It was insanity. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe touched upon Puerto Rico’s garbage problem, which offended white liberals—everyone else didn’t care. It was a joke. 

Nevada Supreme Court Handed Down a Devastating Ruling on Mail-In Ballots and Election Integrity Rebecca Downs
It's beautiful watching the media meltdown because no one trusts them. We mock them and dismiss their narratives with ease. For all the Jewish voters and Israeli flags at the event, it was possibly the worst Nazi rally of all time. 

Meanwhile, in a moment of clarity, MSNBC did touch upon how Kamala is underperforming with core voter groups she needs to maximize to win. That’s probably why they’re all freaking out—they know Kamala has lost momentum. 

Be sure to watch Dinesh D’Souza’s Vindicating Trump, which delves into the Left’s ‘Trump is Hitler’ antics on TownhallTV. Be sure to join VIP Premium first.

