Tipsheet

With Momentum Back in Trump's Favor, CNN Is Totally Melting Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 25, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The joy ride is over. Despite her campaign’s best efforts to keep her afloat by avoiding the media and not discussing policy, Kamala Harris has come crashing down to Earth. The momentum she gained because her name wasn’t ‘Joe Biden’ has faded. Donald J. Trump has retaken the momentum in the final weeks of the 2024 election, which must be giving Democrats heartburn. It takes a special kind of sucky candidate to amass a $1 billion war chest and be incapable of mounting a significant lead over Trump. 

Kamala is underwater with most core voter groups she needs to win. Trump could win the Hispanic vote in 2024, with Latino and Black men especially getting aboard the MAGA train. Is it a concern? Yes, because Barack Obama threw a tantrum about it recently while doing a campaign event in Pittsburgh. 

The vice president avoided the media and outlined her vision for America. She said she wouldn’t do anything differently than Joe Biden. All of that has sunk her in the polls. Now, with no time left, all she can do is call Trump a fascist and hope the latest string of fake news stories resonates—neither is happening. So, with Trump back in the driver’s seat, liberal networks are melting down.

CNN had Hillary Clinton whip out the Nazi card, calling Trump’s planned rally at Madison Square Garden a stage from which the former president could reenact a Nazi rally. 

Charlemagne tha God was mad at CNN for focusing a lot on Kamala’s race or something. 

Van Jones said Kamala’s disastrous CNN town hall event this week was fraught with word salad, but she passed the test or something. 

Finally, Alencia Johnson melted down over Kamala’s collapse, claiming that all women who voted for Trump are internalizing misogyny. 

Grab and drink and enjoy, but also don’t forget to vote.

 

