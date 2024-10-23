VIP
Kamala Again Got Asked This Question About Biden's Mental Health. She Did Another Face Plant.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Kamala Harris sat with NBC News’ Hallie Jackson for a cupcake interview. She also bungled it. Again, even simple questions get this woman in a twist because she’s the very definition of unqualified and lacks the intelligence to do the job. She’d get rolled by Putin—that’s a fact. Suppose you can’t give a straight answer about abortion or genital mutilation surgery care, two issues that are among the most important for liberal voters. What are you doing, lady? Also, it’s not like we don’t know where you land, Kamala. You’re one of the most left-wing lunatics on the Hill—her abortion response was telling: 

Yet, if there is one question that will follow the vice president, it’s what she knew about Joe Biden’s mental health decline and when she knew it. She’s already been asked about how she’d be different from Biden and gave an atrocious answer, admitting she’d change nothing. It was more waffled and tortured and likely moved voters away from her, but Kamala knew these questions would follow her and refused to have semi-decent pre-packaged answers for them. 

Yet, when Jackson touched upon Biden’s health, the vice president became very uncomfortable, as she should. Kamala was involved in a massive White House cover-up of Biden’s mental decline, which became a full-blown disaster when Donald Trump dog-walked him in the June debate. If she's willing to cover up Biden's mental faculties becoming degraded, what else would she hide from the public?

Also, the forced scripts about Donald Trump are painful to hear. They’re not authentic, they don’t flow, and it doesn’t take a Rhodes Scholar to make this work. Kamala can’t do it because she’s not smart and never had the skills to execute it properly.

Kamala knew about Joe. Again, we all know this.

