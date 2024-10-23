Kamala Again Got Asked This Question About Biden's Mental Health. She Did Another Face Plant.

Kamala Harris sat with NBC News’ Hallie Jackson for a cupcake interview. She also bungled it. Again, even simple questions get this woman in a twist because she’s the very definition of unqualified and lacks the intelligence to do the job. She’d get rolled by Putin—that’s a fact. Suppose you can’t give a straight answer about abortion or genital mutilation surgery care, two issues that are among the most important for liberal voters. What are you doing, lady? Also, it’s not like we don’t know where you land, Kamala. You’re one of the most left-wing lunatics on the Hill—her abortion response was telling:

Literally just this morning, ABC's Rachel Scott and CBS's Nancy Cordes said Donald Trump had not a shred of evidence to say Kamala Harris would target Christians. https://t.co/RIKGioX4aa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 22, 2024

She’s gonna make Christian hospitals perform abortions.



Maybe vote accordingly. https://t.co/lhOCHpLSgx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 22, 2024

Harris gets CALLED OUT for once again dodging questions about "gender affirming care." pic.twitter.com/2pPLAmc2lL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2024

Yet, if there is one question that will follow the vice president, it’s what she knew about Joe Biden’s mental health decline and when she knew it. She’s already been asked about how she’d be different from Biden and gave an atrocious answer, admitting she’d change nothing. It was more waffled and tortured and likely moved voters away from her, but Kamala knew these questions would follow her and refused to have semi-decent pre-packaged answers for them.

Yet, when Jackson touched upon Biden’s health, the vice president became very uncomfortable, as she should. Kamala was involved in a massive White House cover-up of Biden’s mental decline, which became a full-blown disaster when Donald Trump dog-walked him in the June debate. If she's willing to cover up Biden's mental faculties becoming degraded, what else would she hide from the public?

Harris did NOT like being pressed on whether or not she was honest with the American people about Biden’s mental acuity.



"It’s a judgement question. Can the American people trust you?" pic.twitter.com/kieKfBtDZO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2024

Kamala has such a horrible poker face.



Her evasiveness is off the charts.



Why can’t Kamala even look at Hallie Jackson when answering the question? https://t.co/xa8HnrbtzR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 23, 2024

Also, the forced scripts about Donald Trump are painful to hear. They’re not authentic, they don’t flow, and it doesn’t take a Rhodes Scholar to make this work. Kamala can’t do it because she’s not smart and never had the skills to execute it properly.

Kamala knew about Joe. Again, we all know this.