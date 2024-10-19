These Michigan Muslims Had a Brutal Message for Kamala
Kamala's Stalled Momentum in the Polls Is Triggering a Liberal Media Meltdown
CNN's Senior Political Analyst Has Some Brutal News for Kamala
CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued
VIP
Iowa School Shooter's Motivation All Too Common, and We Need to Think About...
Kamala Harris Is About to Blow America’s Best Chance to Help End the...
Wisdom From the Founders: What Is Necessary for Liberty?
Actual Tough Guy Donald Trump Vs. Scripted Tough Guy Actor Dave Bautista
A Tale of Two Economies
Why This Election’s Battle For The Supreme Court Matters More Than Anything Else
Protecting Our Economy Is a Bipartisan Issue
Why We Must Win for School Choice
No, Trump Is Not Skipping Interviews Because He's 'Exhausted'
So, This Is Where Taxpayer Dollars Are Going
Tipsheet

If the Dems Are Doing This, Kamala's Internal Polling Must Be Atrocious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 19, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There are many different aspects of this race. In 2020, we were in the thick of the COVID pandemic, and Joe Biden was seven points ahead of Donald Trump. It’s supposedly a dead heat between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris entering the final stretch. His own party has ousted Biden in a coup, and Kamala Harris is underwater with virtually every demographic she needs to maximize to win this election. Private polling has reportedly been brutal for Kamala, where she risks losing six swing states. 

Advertisement

There could be some truth to the internal polling. The Wall Street Journal and others reported that Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s (D-WI) internals had Kamala trailing Trump by three points. Baldwin’s re-election bid also got reclassified as a toss-up, a shocking development for Democrats. Now, Baldwin and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) are producing ads touting pro-Trump policies (via Axios): 

Some of the most vulnerable Democratic senators in this election are using the closing stretch to boast about their ties to former President Trump. 

Why it matters: Even candidates in presidential battlegrounds are now featuring Trump cameos in campaign ads — as Democrats up and down the ballot run to the middle. 

The trend comes as split-ticket voting declines, making it more likely that a Senate candidate's fate will be tied to their state's presidential results. 

It's a sign of just how close Rust Belt races could be this year. 

Driving the news: Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) and Bob Casey (D-Penn.) both released ads on Friday that include images of Trump — and not to bash him, according to an Axios analysis of ads in AdImpact. 

"Casey bucked Biden to protect fracking and he sided with Trump to end NAFTA and put tariffs on China to stop them from cheating," the Casey campaign ad states.

"Tammy Baldwin got President Trump to sign her Made in America bill," says the narrator in Baldwin's ad. 

Rep. Elissa Slotkin's (D-Mich.) campaign for Senate also spent more than a $1 million starting mid-August on an ad saying she "wrote a law signed by President Trump forcing drug companies to show their actual prices," according to AdImpact. 

Recommended

CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The GOP had a good response: 

"These Senate Democrats all voted to impeach President Trump twice, so it is surprising that they are now running ads praising his work as President," NRSC communications director Mike Berg told Axios in a statement. 

Casey pushing Trump initiatives in his ads is interesting. He’s a Democrat who rarely needs to do anything to win re-election, living off his family’s name. Mr. Casey is infamous for hiding in the woods for six years, remind Keystone State voters who his dad was, and then head back into the bunker. I’m guessing things aren’t looking too good for Kamala. One thing is certain: her campaign here is a total disaster.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued Matt Vespa
CNN's Senior Political Analyst Has Some Brutal News for Kamala Matt Vespa
These Michigan Muslims Had a Brutal Message for Kamala Matt Vespa
Kamala's Stalled Momentum in the Polls Is Triggering a Liberal Media Meltdown Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Is About to Blow America’s Best Chance to Help End the War In the Middle East Tom Tradup
Here's What Harris Was Too Busy Doing to Attend the Al Smith Dinner Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued Matt Vespa
Advertisement