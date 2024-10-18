CNN's Senior Political Analyst Has Some Brutal News for Kamala

Donald Trump has never polled better or been more popular heading into the final weeks of the 2024 election. The panic is real among Democrats because everything is coming out of the woodwork. From reports about phantom boos at the Al Smith Dinner to Kamala Harris trying to claim that Trump’s mental health is in decline—the desperation is setting in, and it's ugly. At the same time, Democrats must do something because the ‘black woman’ card isn’t working, another sign that voters aren’t that stupid. Black woman or not, if this person comes off as a cackling, unqualified, and mentally challenged clown, they’re either voting for Trump or staying home.

Kamala has severe deficits among black voters, men especially, working-class voters, and Latinos, and it’s highly doubtful she’ll get the youth vote in the numbers required to win. The Obama coalition is dead. Based on the latest string of polls, Kamala’s momentum has stalled:

Today's update. Harris's lead in national polls is down to 2.3 points from a peak of 3.5 on 10/2. The race remains a toss-up, but we're at a point now where we can be pretty confident this is real movement and not statistical noise.https://t.co/vsGVG189Sa pic.twitter.com/Y9xdb3ixeI — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 18, 2024

CNN Senior Data Reporter reveals that Trump is more popular than at any point in his political career.



Furthermore, Kamala’s momentum has stalled and she’s falling back into negative favorability territory.



The media psyop has officially failed. pic.twitter.com/DB79h2MAd3 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 18, 2024

That doesn’t mean the race is over, but it presents another good indicator for the Trump campaign, which has retaken the Electoral College projection from the vice president. It’s looking very shaky in the Rust Belt. No Democrat who thinks she’s on solid footing heading into Election Day would be blitzing Wisconsin right now, where Democratic internals have her down three points. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is doing everything possible to avoid Kamala. In Pennsylvania, Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey has ads touting his support for Trump’s trade policies.

Stay on message, keep grinding, and stay vigilant. It’s not over yet, but Trump is in pretty good shape, unlike the shambolic operation Kamala has going on in her camp.

MSNBC: "Who's voting for Kamala Harris here?"



*Nobody raises hand* pic.twitter.com/ELjbZaLlwy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

UPDATE: Scott Jennings with the usual shredding of the Kamala campaign.