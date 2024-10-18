Here's Where This CNN Panel Totally Melted Down
VIP
Staff Salaries Slashed at CNN, and We Will Have Brian Williams to Kick...
VIP
Iowa School Shooter's Motivation All Too Common, and We Need to Think About...
Wisdom From the Founders: What Is Necessary for Liberty?
Actual Tough Guy Donald Trump Vs. Scripted Tough Guy Actor Dave Bautista
A Tale of Two Economies
Why This Election’s Battle For The Supreme Court Matters More Than Anything Else
Protecting Our Economy Is a Bipartisan Issue
Why We Must Win for School Choice
No, Trump Is Not Skipping Interviews Because He's 'Exhausted'
So, This Is Where Taxpayer Dollars Are Going
Judge Unseals Redacted Evidence in Trump’s 2020 Election Interference Case
VIP
College Students Plan Walkout Over Trans Allowed to Compete in Women's Sports
It Turns Out Kamala Harris' Surrogates Are Doing a Pretty Awful Job As...
Tipsheet

CNN's Senior Political Analyst Has Some Brutal News for Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 18, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Donald Trump has never polled better or been more popular heading into the final weeks of the 2024 election. The panic is real among Democrats because everything is coming out of the woodwork. From reports about phantom boos at the Al Smith Dinner to Kamala Harris trying to claim that Trump’s mental health is in decline—the desperation is setting in, and it's ugly. At the same time, Democrats must do something because the ‘black woman’ card isn’t working, another sign that voters aren’t that stupid. Black woman or not, if this person comes off as a cackling, unqualified, and mentally challenged clown, they’re either voting for Trump or staying home. 

Advertisement

Kamala has severe deficits among black voters, men especially, working-class voters, and Latinos, and it’s highly doubtful she’ll get the youth vote in the numbers required to win. The Obama coalition is dead. Based on the latest string of polls, Kamala’s momentum has stalled:

That doesn’t mean the race is over, but it presents another good indicator for the Trump campaign, which has retaken the Electoral College projection from the vice president. It’s looking very shaky in the Rust Belt. No Democrat who thinks she’s on solid footing heading into Election Day would be blitzing Wisconsin right now, where Democratic internals have her down three points. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is doing everything possible to avoid Kamala. In Pennsylvania, Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey has ads touting his support for Trump’s trade policies.

Stay on message, keep grinding, and stay vigilant. It’s not over yet, but Trump is in pretty good shape, unlike the shambolic operation Kamala has going on in her camp.

Recommended

Here's Where This CNN Panel Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Advertisement

UPDATE: Scott Jennings with the usual shredding of the Kamala campaign.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Where This CNN Panel Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Here's What Harris Was Too Busy Doing to Attend the Al Smith Dinner Rebecca Downs
No, Trump Is Not Skipping Interviews Because He's 'Exhausted' Sarah Arnold
It Turns Out Kamala Harris' Surrogates Are Doing a Pretty Awful Job As Well Rebecca Downs
Kamala's Joyless Slog Guy Benson
The Collapse of Kamala Harris Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Where This CNN Panel Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Advertisement