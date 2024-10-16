VIP
Tipsheet

A Pro-Hamas Clown Vandalized a Restaurant Over Its Israeli Flags. There Was Just One Problem.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 16, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File

Deport this woman to Gaza. This incident demonstrates the stupidity inherent among the pro-Hamas masses that have engulfed our college campuses. What is higher education’s purpose if students cannot differentiate between a Greek and an Israeli flag? I’m not kidding; we have this reported incident from Efi's Gyro in Montclair, New Jersey, where a pro-Hamas clown vandalizes a Greek restaurant, ripping down the Hellenic flag because she thought it was Israeli. 

The establishment’s workers are aghast. She then tries to lecture them about how it’s not okay because there’s a genocide in Gaza—you can see the script she was about to read until they slapped her down with the facts. It’s a Greek flag. The Star of David is on the Israeli flag. This exercise isn’t some mind game, honey. The fact this adult thought flag + blue + white = Israel is laughable and sad. Also, your feelings don't give you a license to attack and destroy the property of other people. 

The clip then has her wondering if what the workers told her was true. And then she posted it to TikTok despite her being owned for not knowing what the Israeli flag looks like. This is the Gen Z idiocy and laziness that’s permeated the landscape to everyone’s annoyance. These kids are idiots. Their causes are stupid, and they align with the terrorists. 

Deport this little Jihadi Jill to Gaza now. 

Tags: ISRAEL

