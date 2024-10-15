Townhall Is Hiring!
Tipsheet

VA Police Officer Was Not Expecting This When Performing a Welfare Check

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 15, 2024 4:20 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

WARNING: Graphic content.

 On September 16, 2024, Officer Peter Liu of the Fairfax County Police Department performed a welfare check on Sydney Wilson, 33, which rapidly devolved into chaos. Officer Liu is trained in crisis intervention, but there was no time to go through any de-escalation process. Ms. Wilson tried to murder him immediately. Bodycam footage shows as soon as her apartment door was opened, Wilson tried to stab Officer Liu to death.

The incident occurred in Reston. Officer Liu was then forced to use his service weapon and had to shoot Wilson multiple times. As he calls for backup, you can see blood dripping into view, having suffered stab wounds to his face and throat (via NBC Washington):

Disturbing police body camera video shows a Virginia woman charging a Fairfax County police officer with a knife moments before he shot and killed her. 

Just after 10 a.m. Sept. 16, a 14-year veteran knocked on 33-year-old Sydney Wilson’s apartment door to perform a welfare check in Reston. 

As the officer identified himself, Wilson slammed the door shut, video shows. The officer knocked again, and two minutes later, Wilson opened the door and attacked him with a knife. 

Wilson allegedly slashed the officer on the face a few times before the officer pulled his weapon and retreated down the hallway. The officer fired three times before radioing shots were fired and he needed help. 

Within minutes, a plainclothes officer was on the scene and began CPR. 

Chief Kevin Davis said the unnamed officer did what he could to deescalate the situation but could not retreat any further down the hallway when he fired. 

“It could have been much, much, much worse,” he said. “The slash, gash and slash wound he received was at the top of his forehead.” 

Wilson was a Georgetown alumna and a Hoyas women’s basketball team member. That point is relevant since the school had a “mourns the tragic loss” post for her—she tried to kill a police officer, folks. As you can tell, the reaction from the usual suspects has been predictable. 

She tried to kill a cop and got pumped full of lead.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

