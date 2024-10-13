There Is One Pollster Who Says Outright Kamala Isn't Winning This State
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Annihilates Gen Z and Concedes That Kamala Harris Could Be in Serious Trouble

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 13, 2024 2:00 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher was back Friday night and didn’t disappoint, hosting a lively panel with CNN’s Laura Coates and conservative commentator Buck Sexton. Those two had their duels, but let’s start at the end because this month was the anniversary of the barbaric October 7 attacks, where thousands of Hamas operatives invaded southern Israel, engaging in a savage campaign of torture, rape, and murder against innocent Israelis. For normal people, it was shocking and warranted the war in Gaza that’s ongoing. For Gen Z and the rest of the Left, it’s the Palestinians and their terrorist trash society that are the real victims. Not that it needs to be said, but no one feels bad for you when you start a war you can’t win and then get your ass kicked as a result. 

The HBO host couldn’t take the pro-Hamas nonsense anymore; having railed against it for months, he directed all his fire on upcoming singer Chappell Roan, who, like most in Gen Z, is hardcore in their support for radical Islamic terrorism. They think Israel is a colonizing nation, a historically illiterate position that’s as absurd as folks who think dinosaur bones are fictitious or that the Earth is only 6,000 years old. The ‘Israelis are colonizers’ folks remind me of the ‘birds aren’t real’ clowns. Maher aptly notes that taking this position is like saying the Native Americans are colonizers—it’s stupid. 

As he’s done so well in the past, Maher lists the people Roan and her posse are aligning with, which are Hamas, The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, ISIS, and Hezbollah. All of which form the “terrorist mafia,” whose cottage industry is the subjugation and abuse of women. Roan and her ilk would be hurled off rooftops if they tried to be themselves in Gaza. Backing them and bashing Israel takes the attention away from their gender apartheid. 

Wake up, kids. You’re the real advocates of genocide. Every single one of these terrorists wants to kill all the Jews. They’re the Nazis without the panzer divisions. 

Yet, before he teed that up, Maher, Sexton, and Coates all discussed the state of the 2024 race and its issues, including how Kamala Harris isn’t looking good in the race's final weeks. She’s raised over a billion and cannot break away from Trump within a margin that would suggest she’s winning. Coates predictably said that one of the barriers is that she’s a woman of color. 

No, Ms. Coates; Kamala’s grossly unqualified and fails miserably to grasp the issues facing working voters. Also, she made a great point about why men, in general, are fleeing the Democratic Party in droves. Another layer is that people don’t like being lectured to, which is what liberals do all the time. Even Barack Obama, who said at the Democratic National Convention this summer that we shouldn’t shame people based on political differences, did just that in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by taking a swipe at black men for not backing Kamala’s candidacy with enthusiasm. 

What has she done to earn their support, Barry?

