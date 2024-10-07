The Atlantic Came After One of Our Own...and It Ended Dreadfully

It’s not often that you see someone disembark on a journey of self-destruction who isn’t a member of Motley Crue, but this event was wildly entertaining for a couple of reasons. One, we don’t care what liberal reporters think about us. We hate you. We mock you. And you feel the same about us, so let’s call it even. We’re at war right now. It’s what happens when you have an industry that’s so diabolically against the people, lying for Democrats, and running interference to appease the political class.

A friend from North Carolina with many friends in the disaster zones describes things this way: “Pure abandonment”



She says a week in people have “zero support” from the government, no urgency and that private individuals trying to deliver supplies are being turned away. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 4, 2024

Another friend in North Carolina today:



“In Black Mountain today rescuing Horses. Didn't see many government personnel other than some cops. Just normal people helping other people.” pic.twitter.com/xSKwswF1zP — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 4, 2024

A sign in Black Mountain, North Carolina thanking @elonmusk for Starlink in the aftermath of Helene’s destruction pic.twitter.com/EQZFwBuQvN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 4, 2024

Someone tried to mock Katie Pavlich’s tweets about the Hurricane Helene disaster, where someone who wished not to be named gave our editor a report from the ground. It didn’t shine a good light on the disaster response from the Biden-Harris administration. It was mocked by this Atlantic staff writer, the publication infamous for eating a face-full of buckshot for spreading the ‘losers and suckers’ lie about Trump:

Ah yes. Sourced to one unspecified person who knows many unspecified persons living in unspecified locations.



Rock solid. Definitely meets the standard for publishing such sweeping and empirically contested assertions. (Fear not: she’s got “journalist” in her bio.) https://t.co/qqafQFjvpb — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) October 5, 2024

My favorite thing about this post isn't that you're a complete sell out and hypocrite, but that you're childish and petty also. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 6, 2024

We need a total and complete shutdown of the conservative journalism project that made this hack's career until they can figure out what's going on. https://t.co/FNmmkrMFz2 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 5, 2024

Tell me more about the widely-reported Steele Dossier and its source. — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 5, 2024

Just say you don’t care and move on asshole. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 5, 2024

Maybe if you had friends they’d alert you to news stories, too? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 5, 2024

The comments in the post were gold, especially since this person did the same thing when Harvey struck Houston. There’s always a tweet with these people:

Hey Tim



This you? https://t.co/XSjWdV475R — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 5, 2024

Sit this one out, man. But thanks for the laughs.