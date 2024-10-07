KJP Has a Meltdown Over Questions About Lack of FEMA Funding
REMINDER: What the White House Said About Russia's 'Merchant of Death' When Biden...
For Some Reason, Karine Jean-Pierre Got a Promotion
Kamala on '60 Minutes' Delivers Zero Minutes of Logic, Stephanopoulos Has Selective Rhetor...
Anniversary of 10/7 Makes Me Glad for Gun Rights in America
Navigating the 2024 Election Amid North Carolina’s Post-Hurricane Helene Crisis
How the Left Marked the Anniversary of October 7
Cue the Outrage As Georgia Supreme Court Reinstates State Abortion Ban
Tillis Sets the Record Straight on Harris Campaign Taking His Words Out of...
The Media Sure Are Noticing a Key Concern About the Harris Campaign
Here's Why This Former Democratic Congressman Endorsed Trump on Anniversary of October 7
Melania Trump Tried to Donate to a University to Help Foster Kids. Here's...
Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA...
Spain's First-Ever Team of 'Trans Men' Competed in Men's Soccer. It Turned Out...
Tipsheet

The Atlantic Came After One of Our Own...and It Ended Dreadfully

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 07, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

It’s not often that you see someone disembark on a journey of self-destruction who isn’t a member of Motley Crue, but this event was wildly entertaining for a couple of reasons. One, we don’t care what liberal reporters think about us. We hate you. We mock you. And you feel the same about us, so let’s call it even. We’re at war right now. It’s what happens when you have an industry that’s so diabolically against the people, lying for Democrats, and running interference to appease the political class.

Advertisement

Someone tried to mock Katie Pavlich’s tweets about the Hurricane Helene disaster, where someone who wished not to be named gave our editor a report from the ground. It didn’t shine a good light on the disaster response from the Biden-Harris administration. It was mocked by this Atlantic staff writer, the publication infamous for eating a face-full of buckshot for spreading the ‘losers and suckers’ lie about Trump:

Recommended

Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Advertisement

The comments in the post were gold, especially since this person did the same thing when Harvey struck Houston. There’s always a tweet with these people:

Advertisement

Sit this one out, man. But thanks for the laughs.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
How the Left Marked the Anniversary of October 7 Rebecca Downs
For Some Reason, Karine Jean-Pierre Got a Promotion Matt Vespa
Tillis Sets the Record Straight on Harris Campaign Taking His Words Out of Context on Hurricane Helene Rebecca Downs
Politico's Headline About Kamala's Campaign Right Now Says It All Matt Vespa
Here's Why This Former Democratic Congressman Endorsed Trump on Anniversary of October 7 Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Advertisement