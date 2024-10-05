CNN's Legal Analyst Just Torched Special Counsel Jack Smith
How a Focus Group Reacted to JD Vance's Answer on This Topic Shows...
Liz Cheney Embarrasses Herself at Kamala’s Wisconsin Rally
Marcus Allen’s Redemption: A Whistleblower’s Fight Against FBI Corruption
Kamala Harris, FEMA and Pete Buttigieg Victimize Hurricane Helene Survivors a Second Time
Who Is Going to Vote Democrat?
Democrats Are Exclusionary Elitists
Lina Khan’s Partisan Pivot Should Be the Beginning of Her End
Climate Alarmism Took Center Stage at the Vance-Walz Debate
Now Is the Right Time for University Heads to Speak Up for Israel
The U.S. Nuclear Revival Goes to College
Will Union Leaders Ever Get It? Dems No Longer Stand With the Working...
Censorship Demands Reveal Weakness In Harris/Walz Ticket
Iran’s Reign of Terror Faces Its Day of Reckoning
Tipsheet

How Trump Is Doing With Young Voters in Michigan Has to Make Dems Sick

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 05, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

That is something in Michigan: Donald Trump is doing surprisingly well with young voters. Voters aged 18-29 are split down the middle, a voter group that’s been Democrat-heavy in past elections. This bloc formed the core of the Obama coalition. Safe to say, those days are over. The latest polling data shows that Trump has a slim one-to-two-point lead over Kamala Harris. On average, she’s leading the state by only 0.7 percent, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump’s support among black men also keeps this state highly competitive.

Advertisement

CNN’s John King couldn’t believe the split, though he had to admit that while Kamala is doing better than Joe with voters—she was underperforming mightily with this group:

Harry Enten also focused on another poll that should keep Democrats up at night: the 28 percent who think the nation is on the right track. Who are these people, and what drugs are they taking? Enten’s only good news for Democrats is that that figure was around the same for the 2022 midterms, and Democrats defied the odds. Midterm and presidential cycles cannot be compared. 

Trump wasn’t on the ballot anywhere in 2022—it’s not comparable. What is true is that there is no historical precedent in a presidential election where an incumbent party retains control of the White House when only 28 percent think all is well. It also doesn’t help that the Democrats have someone with an IQ below 75 as their standard bearer.

Recommended

CNN's Legal Analyst Just Torched Special Counsel Jack Smith Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Legal Analyst Just Torched Special Counsel Jack Smith Matt Vespa
How a Focus Group Reacted to JD Vance's Answer on This Topic Shows How Well He Did in the VP Debate Matt Vespa
Liz Cheney Embarrasses Herself at Kamala’s Wisconsin Rally Matt Vespa
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
Kamala Harris, FEMA and Pete Buttigieg Victimize Hurricane Helene Survivors a Second Time Tom Tradup
Who Is Going to Vote Democrat? Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Legal Analyst Just Torched Special Counsel Jack Smith Matt Vespa
Advertisement