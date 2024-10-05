How Trump Is Doing With Young Voters in Michigan Has to Make Dems Sick

That is something in Michigan: Donald Trump is doing surprisingly well with young voters. Voters aged 18-29 are split down the middle, a voter group that’s been Democrat-heavy in past elections. This bloc formed the core of the Obama coalition. Safe to say, those days are over. The latest polling data shows that Trump has a slim one-to-two-point lead over Kamala Harris. On average, she’s leading the state by only 0.7 percent, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump’s support among black men also keeps this state highly competitive.

Advertisement

CNN’s John King couldn’t believe the split, though he had to admit that while Kamala is doing better than Joe with voters—she was underperforming mightily with this group:

Holy smokes CNN just showed polling that has Trump TIED with 18-29 voters in Michigan.



In 2020, Biden led 61% - 37% with the same age group.



There’s no path for Kamala at this rate. pic.twitter.com/ukA7ca0yB9 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 3, 2024

Harry Enten also focused on another poll that should keep Democrats up at night: the 28 percent who think the nation is on the right track. Who are these people, and what drugs are they taking? Enten’s only good news for Democrats is that that figure was around the same for the 2022 midterms, and Democrats defied the odds. Midterm and presidential cycles cannot be compared.

CNN's Harry Enten said his new data is a "bad sign" for Kamala Harris as only 28% of Americans believe the country is on the right track.@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/3ODZntMd6t — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) October 4, 2024

Trump wasn’t on the ballot anywhere in 2022—it’s not comparable. What is true is that there is no historical precedent in a presidential election where an incumbent party retains control of the White House when only 28 percent think all is well. It also doesn’t help that the Democrats have someone with an IQ below 75 as their standard bearer.