Tipsheet

Joe's Puzzling Remarks Makes You Wonder If He Even Knows About Hurricane Helene's Damage

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 04, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We’re back to playing our favorite game: do we even have a president? Who’s in charge? Because Joe Biden delivered a doozy of an answer that makes one wonder if he even knows that communities in the south are reeling from the second deadliest hurricane ever to hit the United States. The death toll soared past 200 today, with hundreds still missing. 

After surveying the damage, Biden said those in the storm zone, a phrase that bewildered him for a second, are “very happy” and are getting everything they need. That’s not how I would describe these people who feel abandoned. What a brutal answer. 

"I didn’t know which storm you’re talking about." My lord. 

But have no fear, folks—Kamala is offering $750 to flood-ravaged victims, an insulting offer. Also, Biden made some phone calls. To whom is another story? It obviously wasn’t to anyone who handles disaster relief. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced they don’t have the relief funds to make it through hurricane season after they diverted hundreds of millions to help illegal aliens.

