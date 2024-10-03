Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet?
FIASCO: As Kamala Doles Out an Insulting Offer to Helene Victims, FEMA Is...
Tim Walz Changes His Story Again About Being in China During Tiananmen Square...
JD Vance’s Debate Performance Shows This Guy Is a Conservative Superstar
Walz’s Answer On Basic Question Demonstrates Why He And Harris Shouldn't Be Allowed...
What CBS Won't Tell You: Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor and Disrespect for National...
Lebanon Then and Now
Vance Defended Trump Better Than Trump
The Power of Victory
Justice Served -- After 41 Years
Now It's Time to Eliminate Tenure
That Pesky First Amendment
Nearly A Month From Election Day, Parents Are Still Waiting for Answers on...
The Cost of a Workforce That Doesn't Want to Work
Tipsheet

Watch a Trump Impeachment Witness Blow Up an MSNBC Segment in Real-Time

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 03, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Talk about watching a narrative die in real-time. This segment was like watching the OceanGate submersible implode. Of course, MSNBC would have a segment on January 6 since Democrats cannot move past that little riot that was inconsequential to the stability of the nation. Liberals have no grasp of history, so it’s in keeping with their obsession with this minor scuffle. Yet, I’m sure host Ari Melber was not expecting Gordon Sondland, a key witness in the Trump impeachment effort, to declare his support for the Trump-Vance ticket this year.

Advertisement

Melber was aghast—Sondland had said that the January 6 event was why he could never support Trump again. The former European Union ambassador has changed his tune, and the Biden-Harris administration's serial failure and gross incompetence are the primary reason. The MSNBC host couldn’t grasp how Sondland could switch positions. It’s quite simple: this is America; you can do that. Sure, he might get called out for hypocrisy, but from the usual circles that didn’t like him or Trump. If a Trump impeachment witness is backing the former president because of this current government’s ineptitude, you know things are bad. Sondland also said he’s seeing more dire threats to our democratic norms under Biden, like the weaponization of the Justice Department and pressuring social media companies to censor speech they don’t like—things that Sondland feels have eclipsed the brouhaha over January 6.

Recommended

JD Vance’s Debate Performance Shows This Guy Is a Conservative Superstar Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

It should also be noted that no one outside the media or liberal circles cares about January 6. When will these people get that normal people have moved on? Working people do not have the time to care about uber-leftists getting their panties in a twist over a little scuffle on the Capitol Grounds.   

What a delicious collapse of a narrative in real-time. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance’s Debate Performance Shows This Guy Is a Conservative Superstar Kurt Schlichter
FIASCO: As Kamala Doles Out an Insulting Offer to Helene Victims, FEMA Is Running Out of Money Matt Vespa
Walz’s Answer On Basic Question Demonstrates Why He And Harris Shouldn't Be Allowed Anywhere Near Power Derek Hunter
The Media Really Couldn't Hide This Fact About the VP Debate Matt Vespa
Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet? Katie Pavlich
Tim Walz Changes His Story Again About Being in China During Tiananmen Square Massacre Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance’s Debate Performance Shows This Guy Is a Conservative Superstar Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement