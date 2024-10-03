Watch a Trump Impeachment Witness Blow Up an MSNBC Segment in Real-Time

Talk about watching a narrative die in real-time. This segment was like watching the OceanGate submersible implode. Of course, MSNBC would have a segment on January 6 since Democrats cannot move past that little riot that was inconsequential to the stability of the nation. Liberals have no grasp of history, so it’s in keeping with their obsession with this minor scuffle. Yet, I’m sure host Ari Melber was not expecting Gordon Sondland, a key witness in the Trump impeachment effort, to declare his support for the Trump-Vance ticket this year.

.@MSNBC invited an anti-Trump impeachment witness on to bash Trump over his “threat to democracy.”@AriMelber asked him if he was voting for Trump.



“Absolute yes. That is how badly the Biden Harris team have prosecuted their job.”



NARRATIVE COLLAPSE. pic.twitter.com/xF2FD0JlAu — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) October 2, 2024

Melber was aghast—Sondland had said that the January 6 event was why he could never support Trump again. The former European Union ambassador has changed his tune, and the Biden-Harris administration's serial failure and gross incompetence are the primary reason. The MSNBC host couldn’t grasp how Sondland could switch positions. It’s quite simple: this is America; you can do that. Sure, he might get called out for hypocrisy, but from the usual circles that didn’t like him or Trump. If a Trump impeachment witness is backing the former president because of this current government’s ineptitude, you know things are bad. Sondland also said he’s seeing more dire threats to our democratic norms under Biden, like the weaponization of the Justice Department and pressuring social media companies to censor speech they don’t like—things that Sondland feels have eclipsed the brouhaha over January 6.

It should also be noted that no one outside the media or liberal circles cares about January 6. When will these people get that normal people have moved on? Working people do not have the time to care about uber-leftists getting their panties in a twist over a little scuffle on the Capitol Grounds.

What a delicious collapse of a narrative in real-time.