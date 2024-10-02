Jack Smith's Newest Case Against Trump Has Been Unsealed
Tipsheet

While the Media Asks Him About His Baffling Moments During the VP Debate, Tim Walz Stares at Pizza

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 02, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz did not have a good night against Sen. JD Vance (R-OH). The vice presidential debate on CBS News wasn’t a disqualifying performance by Walz, but Democrats cannot be happy.  It started rough, and it was like that for the Minnesota liberal for most of the night.

 He was able to find his footing, though toward the debate’s end, where he made a rash of odd remarks, like being a school shooter’s best friend, the female gender being a preexisting condition, and a baffling and shambolic response to his story about being in China during the Tiananmen Square Massacre—a falsehood. The media pressed Walz about his befriending of school shooters after the debate, which led to the odd man staring at a pizza.

This tactic isn’t going to work. It only highlights the Harris-Walz camp’s deficiencies, which would be evident in the polling. Ironically, the same press is doing everything it can to drag these two inept individuals across the finish line.

