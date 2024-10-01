How Israel Intends to Respond to Iran's Ballistic Missile Attack

Katie covered this earlier today: Iran launched a massive ballistic missile attack against Israel. This assault comes one day after Israeli forces entered southern Lebanon, conducting a limited ground war operation against Hezbollah terror targets, specifically areas from which the terror group could launch rockets into northern Israel. Israeli airstrikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, along with the entire leadership of that terror group, last week. Israel decapitated and is dealing with what’s left of the terrorist scum that’s been a thorn in their side for generations.

Israel getting hit with the largest ballistic missile attack in history. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 1, 2024

Crazy Footage appearing to show the Impact of an Iranian Ballistic Missile tonight in the Tel Aviv Area of Central Israel. pic.twitter.com/je8kmrmaRR — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

Insane Footage showing Dozens of Iranian Ballistic Missiles raining over Israel. pic.twitter.com/6l1Wog1iCb — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

The initial reports were that this missile attack would be like the one we saw in April, which was largely neutralized. That’s not the case here. It’s worse:

In response, Israel plans to conduct widespread airstrikes across the Middle East tonight in response to this attack:

The Israel Defense Force states that the Air Force will carry out “Powerful Airstrikes” tonight, throughout the Middle East. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

Several Ballistic Missiles fired by Iran against Israel were Intercepted by a Group of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyers operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, including the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG-51), USS Cole (DDG-67), and USS Bulkeley (DDG-84). pic.twitter.com/LtB3Thw6Px — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

Israeli Officials state that Iran will face a “Significant and Harsh Response” for tonight’s Attack. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari: This Attack will have Consequences. pic.twitter.com/tS8M4IMRkp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

BREAKING: An IDF official told reporters that on Tuesday night the Israeli Air Force is going to “continue conducting powerful strikes all over the Middle East" https://t.co/l3vD9tup2d — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 1, 2024

Israel announces ‘powerful airstrikes’ across Middle East in retaliation for Iran missile attack https://t.co/Uzyyi5rHvO pic.twitter.com/oQwWEFcBzQ — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2024

NEW @J_Insider via @LahavHarkov: "Israel vows to inflict ‘consequences’ after Iran launches 180 ballistic missiles"



"Two Israelis were wounded by shrapnel, and one Palestinian man was killed by shrapnel in the West Bank"https://t.co/jMfiaOE9sX — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 1, 2024

We’ll keep you updated.