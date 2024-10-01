Trump Reacts to Iran's Massive Ballistic Missile Attack
Tipsheet

How Israel Intends to Respond to Iran's Ballistic Missile Attack

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 01, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Katie covered this earlier today: Iran launched a massive ballistic missile attack against Israel. This assault comes one day after Israeli forces entered southern Lebanon, conducting a limited ground war operation against Hezbollah terror targets, specifically areas from which the terror group could launch rockets into northern Israel. Israeli airstrikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, along with the entire leadership of that terror group, last week. Israel decapitated and is dealing with what’s left of the terrorist scum that’s been a thorn in their side for generations. 

The initial reports were that this missile attack would be like the one we saw in April, which was largely neutralized. That’s not the case here. It’s worse:

In response, Israel plans to conduct widespread airstrikes across the Middle East tonight in response to this attack:

We’ll keep you updated.

