Horrible: Illegal Alien Scum Got Busted Trying to Rob Flood-Ravaged Residents in Tennessee

In Washington County, Tennessee, a gang of illegal aliens decided to do the unthinkable amid the chaotic conditions that have befallen the area due to Hurricane Helene. They got busted, robbing stranded residents trapped due to heavy rains and catastrophic flooding. Over 100 people have died, with many expected to be without access to water or electricity for weeks.

Based on reports, Sheriff Keith Sexton and his deputies arrested eight men on September 28. They were due in court today and held on $20,000 bond:

Meanwhile, we shouldn’t expect much from the Biden administration. Kamala has been dragging her feet, taking staged photos to make it seem like she’s engaged with the situation. Joe Biden likely is getting this natural disaster and the Israeli strikes in Yemen mixed up. These clowns did nothing when there was a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. And we're more than blasé when Maui was engulfed in the deadliest wildfire in a century. This is rapidly becoming the Biden-Harris Katrina moment.