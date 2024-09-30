Do You Care to Know What News Networks Did With that Damning ICE Report?

Last week, a damning ICE report showed the damage the Biden-Harris immigration agenda has inflicted upon the nation. Over 400,000 known criminals poured into the country, tens of thousands are rapists and murderers. The Donald Trump line of “they’re sending their rapists” has come true, among other things.

This development dropped as Kamala visited the southern border, making for a disastrous trip that everyone saw was a photo opportunity. Also, no one believes she’ll crack down on the border. She also reportedly wore a $60,000 necklace during this trip—the whole thing was a circus. And would you be shocked that the media suffocated this very unpleasant news about Kamala in their broadcasts?

"NBC Nightly News" was the only prime time network news program on Friday night to report on bombshell new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data revealing that over 400,000 illegals immigrants convicted of crimes are currently free in the United States. Both ABC's "World News Tonight," and the "CBS Evening News" failed to mention any of the findings that ICE presented in a letter to Congress this week that was reported by a variety of other outlets on Friday. They simply covered Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Arizona’s border with Mexico and touted her policy proposals for immigration. Only NBC News' evening newscast mentioned the letter, though it didn’t cover the entire scope of the findings – only reporting that "more than 13,000 migrants previously convicted of homicide are currently free inside the U.S." Fox News Digital reported on Friday that ICE sent a letter to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and other members of Congress this week, showing that as of July 2024, there are 425,431 convicted criminal migrants – and 222,141 with pending criminal charges – who have crossed the U.S. southern border illegally and who are awaiting removal from the country. According to the report, none of these criminal migrants are being held in detention, even those who have received their final orders of removal or those undergoing removal procedures. (via Fox News)

Kamala highlighting an issue for which she is distrusted among voters is also puzzling. On crime, immigration, and the economy, Trump is running the table with voters. Shining a light on your greatest vulnerability is some grade-A incompetence, though we shouldn’t expect anything less from Ms. Harris.