Tipsheet

Absolute Scum: Here's Who Biden-Harris Imported Into Our Country

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 27, 2024 3:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The Biden-Harris immigration policy was always out of control. Now, we have a clearer picture of the mayhem this duo caused with the intentional loss of operational control of the southern border. The Democrats planned to be the direct opposite of Trump, who was gaining a grip on our immigration system for the first time in years. Biden’s executive orders undid everything, allowed rapists, terrorists, and murderers to pour across the border unmolested. It’s not hyperbole; Biden-Harris imported absolute scum into our country, and that element is now wreaking havoc on law-abiding Americans and destroying our communities.

Hundreds of thousands of criminals are now roaming our streets, over 13,000 of which are murderers. Another 15,000-plus are rapists and other sexual predators. In all, we now have over 20 million people living here illegally, thanks to Biden-Harris’ failed immigration agenda. And they expect us, taxpayers, to absorb the cost of these peoples’ health care and housing. We should only pay for one thing: their deportation (via Fox News): 

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions are loose on the streets, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data provided to lawmakers this week. 

The agency provided data to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about national data for illegal immigrants with criminal charges or convictions. The data, as of July 2024, is broken down by those in detention, and those who are not in detention -- known as the non-detained docket.  The non-detained docket includes illegal immigrants who have final orders of removal or are going through removal proceedings but are not detained in ICE custody. There are currently more than 7 million people on that docket. 

The data says that, among those not in detention, there are 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with pending criminal charges. 

Those include 62,231 convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, 56,533 with drug convictions and 13,099 convicted of homicide. An additional 2,521 have kidnapping convictions and 15,811 have sexual assault convictions. 

There are an additional 1,845 with pending homicide charges, 42,915 with assault charges, 3,266 with burglary charges and 4,250 with assault charges.

I don’t care how much Democrats or the liberal media complain—if Trump wins, we should 100 percent devote all federal law enforcement and immigration agencies to finding these people and deport them. The only way these pieces of scum get to see America is on a postcard.

And Kamala will continue this mayhem:

