Are You Shocked Dems Are Pushing to Do This to the Supreme Court?

They want to do it. It’s not a secret. Democrats, upset that we’ve flipped the Supreme Court, now want to destroy the third branch of government. They want to pack the court, a throwback to an old FDR initiative. It speaks to the entitlement these people have—Democrats think they deserve to win every argument and election. That’s not how any of this works. We have elections, and they can’t make good arguments because large swaths of their base are engulfed with abortion-crazed, wine-guzzling women, pronoun clowns, and abject weirdos who want to mutilate children sexually.

To cap it off, some pro-Hamas antisemites now dominate the youth wing of the party. Unable to win with this motley crew, they’re trying to smash the Supreme Court, which rightly will reject their authoritarian, left-wing agenda. It’s unconstitutional, but this attempt to whitewash that aspect with this ad hoc expansion is what you’d expect from a bunch of snobby sore losers (via WaPo) [emphasis mine]:

A sweeping bill introduced by a Democratic senator Wednesday would greatly increase the size of the Supreme Court, make it harder for the justices to overturn laws, require justices to undergo audits and remove roadblocks for high court nominations. The legislation by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is one of the most ambitious proposals to remake a high court that has suffered a sharp decline in its public approval after a string of contentious decisions and ethics scandals in recent years. It has little chance of passing at the moment, since Republicans have generally opposed efforts to overhaul the court. Wyden, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said the goal of the bill is to restore public confidence in a battered institution. He said he hopes to get parts of the bill passed, even if the whole package is not embraced by lawmakers. “It’s not an atomic secret that the process for selecting justices is politicized,” Wyden said. “You’ve got this thoroughly politicized process resulting in a Supreme Court that now frequently issues sweeping rulings to overturn laws and upend precedents. We are proposing a way to restore some balance between the three branches of government.” The bill’s most significant measure would increase the number of justices from nine to 15 over the course of 12 years. The staggered format over two or three administrations is aimed at diminishing the chance that one political party would pack the courts with its nominees. During the rollout, each president would approve justices in the first and third year of their terms. The bill would also require a ruling by two-thirds of the high court and the circuit courts of appeals, rather than a simple majority, to overturn a law passed by Congress. Wyden said the current court has been too quick to discard precedent and curtail rights by narrow majorities.

So, this essentially erases checks and balances, place a benchmark for overturning ruling so high that it would ensure nothing Congress passes can be overturned. That’s the aim, and they don’t even try to hide it. Talk about a gross abuse to separation of powers. If Democrats don’t want their shoddy policies challenged in court, don’t push for undemocratic, illiberal, and unconstitutional action items. And if you can’t make an argument that gets broad appeal from voters, then maybe it’s a bad policy. Being soft on crime is a bad policy. Having an open border is a bad policy. Enabling and coddling antisemitism and radical Islamic terrorism is a dangerous policy. Stop being idiots.

Now, that’s not to say that the GOP has been crackerjacks on our end. We’re lucky that Democrats have been so extreme that we’re winning battles and new voters by default. The hordes of working class voters flocking to the GOP is not necessarily because our message has been better—it’s that we don’t lecture, talk down, or denigrate people who aren’t like us regarding education level or what folks do for a living. If you’re not college educated or rich, Democrats think your trash. That’s what a lot of working class families have come to believe, which has led to a shocking defection where the modern Democratic Party has no working folks in their ranks.

If Trump wins, this whole agenda to remake the court is dead. Another reason to vote for Trump in November. It’s unlikely to pass in the near future, but this is a long-term war item. It must be nuked from orbit, which can happen if Kamala Harris is never elected president.