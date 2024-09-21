The Secret Service Punts on This Crucial Question Regarding Trump's Assassin

On September 15, Ryan Wesley Routh, Trump’s would-be assassin, hid at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, for 12 hours. He was armed with a rifle and intended to capture his attack on the former president as he played that day. Trump was within 350-500 yards of this man, who got scared off when a Secret Service agent scouring the perimeter outside the course saw a barrel sticking out of the shrubbery. He opened fire, and Routh fled, but not before a witness snapped a photo of him and his vehicle. Police later arrested him.

The course was not given a full sweep ahead of Trump’s game. Agents conducted sweeps ahead of the former president. This game was not on the schedule—it was a last-minute edition, so how did Routh know he would be there? Is there a leak? Mia covered the Secret Service’s presser yesterday, where this question was asked, but acting Director Ronald Rowe punted it to the FBI:

Key question: Acting Secret Service Dir. Rowe is asked if they know how assassination suspect Ryan Routh knew Trump would be golfing that day.

He didn't answer it.



Reporter: Can you say whether there's any indication that this suspect might have surveilled golf courses any… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 20, 2024

Also, what about drones? They weren’t deployed on July 13 when Trump got shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. You’d think they would do so in Florida.

DRONES, DRONES, DRONES.



Don't freeze up when you have an opportunity to ask a question to Rowe and waste other reporters' time. Seriously, I'm stunned at this level of journalism incompetence - sorry, guys. They aren't allowing the journalists with the most experience to cover… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 20, 2024

‼️‼️ A SECRET SERVICE "PARADIGM SHIFT" DIDN'T OCCUR BEFORE 2ND ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT - -WHY SHOULD WE BELIEVE IT WILL OCCUR NOW?



Acting Secret Service Dir. Rowe at a presser just now repeatedly says we need "a shift in paradigm" in how we conduct our protective operations.… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 20, 2024

This story is on life support for obvious reasons.