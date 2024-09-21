You Can’t Win a Budget Battle You’re Not Willing to Fight
Tipsheet

The Secret Service Punts on This Crucial Question Regarding Trump's Assassin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 21, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

On September 15, Ryan Wesley Routh, Trump’s would-be assassin, hid at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, for 12 hours. He was armed with a rifle and intended to capture his attack on the former president as he played that day. Trump was within 350-500 yards of this man, who got scared off when a Secret Service agent scouring the perimeter outside the course saw a barrel sticking out of the shrubbery. He opened fire, and Routh fled, but not before a witness snapped a photo of him and his vehicle. Police later arrested him.

 The course was not given a full sweep ahead of Trump’s game. Agents conducted sweeps ahead of the former president. This game was not on the schedule—it was a last-minute edition, so how did Routh know he would be there? Is there a leak? Mia covered the Secret Service’s presser yesterday, where this question was asked, but acting Director Ronald Rowe punted it to the FBI:

Also, what about drones? They weren’t deployed on July 13 when Trump got shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. You’d think they would do so in Florida.

This story is on life support for obvious reasons.

