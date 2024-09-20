How You Know Kamala Isn't Really a Gun Owner

It might be one of the most glaring lies she’s told, and there are many of them. During the ABC News debate on September 10, she tried to pivot her position on Second Amendment rights, for which there is a record of her endorsing mandatory buybacks and door-to-door police actions vis-à-vis the enforcement of safe storage laws, by claiming she’s a gun owner. That doesn’t mean anything, lady. There are plenty of brain-dead gun owners who vote for and support anti-gun Democrats and their policies. Just check the 2013 exit polls for the Virginia gubernatorial race—33 percent of Virginia gun owners voted for Terry McAuliffe.

Also, during her trainwreck livestream event with Oprah Winfrey, Harris repeated her ‘I have a gun’ schtick, adding that if someone breaks into her home, she’s coming out blasting. First, what type of firearm does she own? Cap guns don’t count. Second, as Katie noted, actual gun owners aren’t looking for nor are they wishing for any situation in which they need to fire their weapon. Like police officers, their best days on the job are when they never find themselves in a situation where they need to use their service weapon. No one is jonesing for a life-altering event that could come with severe legal ramifications. What a clown:

Kamala Harris: “I’m a gun owner...If someone breaks in my house, they’re getting shot, sorry. I probably should not have said that. Hahaha! My staff will deal with that later. Hahaha!” pic.twitter.com/wF6KufDqfY — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 20, 2024

HOLY SMOKES. Unearthed footage shows San Francisco DA Kamala Harris vowing to FORCIBLY ENTER HOMES to check how private gun owners are storing their firearms.



This video just sealed Trump’s victory.



We’ve never had a nominee this extreme.

pic.twitter.com/91wbAIgNnN — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 18, 2024

You know how I know Kamala's claim of "being a gun owner" is totally fake and disingenuous? This, right here. The last thing a gun owner wants is for someone to come into their home and for them to have to defend their life with a firearm. It isn't funny. It's terrifying and a… https://t.co/WBezQ9AzFC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 20, 2024

Over at CNN, this panel blew up when her pro-gun confiscation positions were brought up, and they think voters are dumb enough to fall for their linguistic gymnastics. Mandatory buybacks, assault weapons bans, and universal background checks are all building blocks to a national registry for total confiscation. Mandatory buyback alone is forced requisition of private property. It’s like when the media tried paint tax increases under Obama was a ‘revenue enhancer.’ The Russian invasion and annexation of Ukraine was an ‘uncontested arrival.’

CNN Panelist starts screeching when informed that Kamala Harris actually DID say she supports taking away Americans’ guns. pic.twitter.com/IQ9qmiKhKO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 20, 2024

Me: "(Kamala) said I'm taking all your guns away a thousand days ago"



Leigh McGowan: "She never said that"



Me: "Yes, she did. It's mandatory gun buyback and now she's this proud gun owner."



Abby Phillips: "She didn't say all your guns"



Me: "No, just the ones that work" pic.twitter.com/v9pdrGsX3v — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 20, 2024

But now she’s too busy to conduct anymore interviews.