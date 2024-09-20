Kamala Harris Isn’t a Genuine Gun Owner
How You Know Kamala Isn't Really a Gun Owner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 20, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It might be one of the most glaring lies she’s told, and there are many of them. During the ABC News debate on September 10, she tried to pivot her position on Second Amendment rights, for which there is a record of her endorsing mandatory buybacks and door-to-door police actions vis-à-vis the enforcement of safe storage laws, by claiming she’s a gun owner. That doesn’t mean anything, lady. There are plenty of brain-dead gun owners who vote for and support anti-gun Democrats and their policies. Just check the 2013 exit polls for the Virginia gubernatorial race—33 percent of Virginia gun owners voted for Terry McAuliffe.

Also, during her trainwreck livestream event with Oprah Winfrey, Harris repeated her ‘I have a gun’ schtick, adding that if someone breaks into her home, she’s coming out blasting. First, what type of firearm does she own? Cap guns don’t count. Second, as Katie noted, actual gun owners aren’t looking for nor are they wishing for any situation in which they need to fire their weapon. Like police officers, their best days on the job are when they never find themselves in a situation where they need to use their service weapon. No one is jonesing for a life-altering event that could come with severe legal ramifications. What a clown:

Ramaswamy Just Blew the Lid Off Left-Wing Media's Cover-Up of Springfield, Ohio Sarah Arnold
Over at CNN, this panel blew up when her pro-gun confiscation positions were brought up, and they think voters are dumb enough to fall for their linguistic gymnastics. Mandatory buybacks, assault weapons bans, and universal background checks are all building blocks to a national registry for total confiscation. Mandatory buyback alone is forced requisition of private property. It’s like when the media tried paint tax increases under Obama was a ‘revenue enhancer.’  The Russian invasion and annexation of Ukraine was an ‘uncontested arrival.’  

 But now she’s too busy to conduct anymore interviews.

