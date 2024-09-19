CNN Reporter's Interview With MAGA Boat Guy Did Not Go Well
Tipsheet

Trump Tells Hilarious Story about How He Saved Tim Walz's Life

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 19, 2024 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After holding a massive rally on Long Island, New York, yesterday, former President Donald Trump, who is now a professional assassination survivor, dodging two attempts on his life in 65 days, was stopped by Fox News’ Gutfeld. There were some good clips from the show, but the one that had me rolling was this story about the only time Trump spoke with Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate. 

“He’s a strange guy,” Trump said. But he did recollect this hilarious story about when he spoke with Walz. It was during the 2020 election, around the time Gov. Walz was allowing leftist lunatics to burn down his state post-George Floyd. Walz called Trump, concerned that people with American flags were gathering by his house.

Trump’s first question was whether this was a good or bad thing.

“I think they’re going to attack me,” Walz said to Trump. That’s when the Minnesota Democrat asked the president to put out the word that they’re sort of friends of something. 

“I don’t even know him, but that’s the only time I ever spoke to him,” said the former president. Trump said if you look bad, long ago, there are tweets where he put out a statement declaring Walz to be a good man, and that he’s on our side, or something. 

Again, Trump didn’t know him but he didn’t Walz to get hurt. 

“And everybody put down their flags and they left; he [Walz] said it was a miracle,” added Trump.

Scared by the American flag,” responded a floored Gutfeld.

