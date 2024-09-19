CNN Reporter's Interview With MAGA Boat Guy Did Not Go Well

Joe Harner is a die-hard Trump supporter; he doesn’t hide that fact. He’s also a proud boat owner, which became a source of inquiry for CNN’s Elle Reeve. Harner was prepared for the question related to inflation and the economy. Like everyone else, he wants the prices to come down and the economy to thrive, which Biden-Harris has failed miserably to accomplish. Reeve said she didn’t want to be rude, but if Harner could afford a boat and its upkeep, he couldn’t be hurting so badly. He filleted the premise:

NEW: CNN reporter suggests to a Trump supporter that he shouldn't be concerned about the cost of living under the Biden/Harris adm. because he owns a boat



CNN: “if you can afford a boat, you’re not hurting so bad, right? Because a boat costs a lot of money and it’s a lot of… pic.twitter.com/sfSWJgI3ab — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) September 19, 2024

Elle Reeve was unfamiliar with shirtless man's game. https://t.co/khdNGdCg3S — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 19, 2024

I love the part where he’s like you do know inflation applies to everyone in the economy, not just me, right? https://t.co/ys8MvLCIVv — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 19, 2024

“Listen, nobody gave me shit! I earned everything that I’ve got. I’m retired military, retired power plant, and I am successful and retired with boats, jet skis because I did it right, and everybody has that chance. Whether they choose or not, that’s up to them.”

Reeve reiterated that she would never take away his success but wanted to clarify that groceries were probably not a critical item of his budget, which is wrong. The middle class wants low prices, but the rich or the well-off retired class don’t--that's ridiculous. This prism gets the Left into trouble, and Harner obliterated this straw man argument in less than a minute.

Lower prices and inflation rates help everyone—not just him. He also said that he raised his kids right; they got their educations and now have successful careers. He admitted they’re doing better than him.