Guess Who Could Be Coming Back If Kamala Wins?
Trump Tells Hilarious Story about How He Saved Tim Walz's Life
MSNBC Confirms Kamala Is Lying from the Center, and CNN Drowns in Interview...
Trump Has Higher Approval Rating In This State Than Its Dem Gov
Jerome Powell Admitted What About Illegal Immigrants?!
FCC Commissioner Slams Biden-Harris for Focusing on Climate Change, DEI, and Not Underserv...
Is There a Mole Within the Secret Service?
Why These People Were Rushed to the Hospital Following a Trump Rally
Trump Surprises Young Boy With Rare Brain Disorder With Special Present
Did We Just See the Worst Vote Against Israel From the UN?
Drug Companies Caused the Problems With 340B
One GOP Lawmaker Says It Doesn't Feel 'Safe' to Work in Politics
We Have Post-Debate Polling News Out of a Key Battleground State
Number of Interviews the Trump-Vance Ticket Has Given in Contrast to the Harris-Walz...
Tipsheet

CNN Reporter's Interview With MAGA Boat Guy Did Not Go Well

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 19, 2024 10:01 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Joe Harner is a die-hard Trump supporter; he doesn’t hide that fact. He’s also a proud boat owner, which became a source of inquiry for CNN’s Elle Reeve. Harner was prepared for the question related to inflation and the economy. Like everyone else, he wants the prices to come down and the economy to thrive, which Biden-Harris has failed miserably to accomplish. Reeve said she didn’t want to be rude, but if Harner could afford a boat and its upkeep, he couldn’t be hurting so badly. He filleted the premise:

Advertisement

“Listen, nobody gave me shit! I earned everything that I’ve got. I’m retired military, retired power plant, and I am successful and retired with boats, jet skis because I did it right, and everybody has that chance. Whether they choose or not, that’s up to them.” 

Reeve reiterated that she would never take away his success but wanted to clarify that groceries were probably not a critical item of his budget, which is wrong. The middle class wants low prices, but the rich or the well-off retired class don’t--that's ridiculous. This prism gets the Left into trouble, and Harner obliterated this straw man argument in less than a minute.

Recommended

Gallup: Significant Swing in Trump and Harris Favorability Guy Benson
Advertisement

Lower prices and inflation rates help everyone—not just him. He also said that he raised his kids right; they got their educations and now have successful careers.  He admitted they’re doing better than him.

 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gallup: Significant Swing in Trump and Harris Favorability Guy Benson
Is There a Mole Within the Secret Service? Sarah Arnold
Springfield Mayor Wants Trump, Harris to Stay Away From the Ohio Town. The Reason He Gave Is Laughable. Leah Barkoukis
Jerome Powell Admitted What About Illegal Immigrants?! Rebecca Downs
The Haitian Horror Story No One's Talking About Mia Cathell
This Is Not the America We Were Promised Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gallup: Significant Swing in Trump and Harris Favorability Guy Benson
Advertisement