C-Span Caller Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How the Left Feels About the Trump Assassination Attempt

There is nothing like C-Span. For most Americans, those who are normal and not political junkies, it is the most boring network ever. Watching paint dry is generally more entertaining until you get the shouting matches between lawmakers on committees, insanity spewed by Squad members on the House floor, and those who call into the Washington Journal saying the quiet part out loud about the recent assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

‘Willie from Louisiana,’ a Democrat, called into the program yesterday to deliver this unfiltered take: Ryan Wesely Routh, Trump’s would-be assassin at West Palm Beach, Florida, should’ve taken the shot.

Mr. ‘Willie’ claims to be a very patriotic American who served 20 years in the military, including tours in Vietnam. He loves his country so much that he endorses political violence against those with whom he disagrees. Forget the ironic endorsement of something antithetical to American values.

The host asks if ‘Willie’ is advocating violence, to which he replies he’d rather frame it as defending his country. He was cut off after that. Yet, ‘Willie from Louisiana’ isn’t alone: about one-third of Democrats hoped Trump had been killed (via The Blaze) [emphasis mine]:

A damning new poll revealed Wednesday that nearly one in three Democrats would have preferred to see Kamala Harris' political opponent gunned down in cold blood on Sunday. Scott Rasmussen's RMG Research conducted an online survey of 1,000 registered voters for the Napolitan News Service earlier this week to gauge the public's response to the latest known attempt on the life of President Donald Trump. The super-majority of respondents indicated they were paying somewhat or very close attention to the latest news about the second assassination attempt against Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. When asked whether U.S. government agencies were involved in the murder plot, 37% of respondents said it was very or somewhat likely. […] The question with the most staggering results was: "While it is always difficult to wish ill of another human being, would America be better off if Donald Trump had been killed last weekend?" Sixty-nine percent of respondents said no, and 14% said they were not sure. Seventeen percent of respondents said it would have been better for Trump to have been slaughtered on the green. The Napolitan News Service highlighted that a staggering 28% of Democrats had answered "yes." Only 47% of Democratic respondents indicated America would not benefit from the assassination of the Republican candidate for president; 25% said they weren't sure.

The other two-thirds of Democrats were too afraid to say what was really on their mind. But the polls showed there are millions of Democrats willing to take up arms against us because of political differences.