Former CNN Host Blows a Gasket Over the Latest Trump Assassination Attempt

Don Lemon stopped by his former stomping grounds yesterday to vent about the latest Trump assassination attempt. It wasn’t to voice outrage about an unhinged liberal hiding for 12 hours in a shrubbery at Trump International Golf Course armed with a rifle, waiting to kill the former president. The assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, came within 350-500 yards of Trump. No, Lemon came back to blame Trump for causing this incident.

Advertisement

Lemon was on Erin Burnett’s show, where he scoffed at Republicans hurling mud at Democrats for their heated rhetoric. His response was a total meltdown, listing mostly nicknames and catchphrases of the former president, which in no way called for violence against his opponents. Calling someone Crooked Hillary ≠ ‘existential threat who must be stopped.’ The incessant media campaign to label Trump as Hitler has led to two assassination attempts in 65 days against Trump, all perpetrated by leftists, all urged by liberal institutions.

Democrats are laughably unable to pivot here, and it shows. They can only cope and seethe as we rightly blame them for the mayhem. Someone who is your political opponent isn’t Hitler or a threat to our republic. Deep down, I think the Left is nervous, as Kamala is underwater with key Democratic Party voter groups and isn’t pulling away from Trump in the polls, not by the margins necessary to clinch a win.

Don Lemon is having a breakdown on CNN, blames Donald Trump for the assassination attempt on himself



pic.twitter.com/Pa6JkvV6nZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 17, 2024

A leftist nutjob who gave to Democrats and had a Kamala sticker on his truck tried to kill Trump, and it prevents an effective attack against the former president, though the Left hardly cares about that. Our side isn’t trying to kill Kamala, Don.

That’s your side. We’re not weird. You're the unhinged clowns who think the world is going to end if you lose an election because the Left is and has always been an insufferable harem of whining idiots who think they’re entitled to win because of feelings. Trump is to blame for his own assassination attempt, which is the most entertaining and hilarious take from the Left. It won’t resonate, but it will provide many clips of these clowns coming to full froth.

Doesn’t anyone think it’s odd that we’ve had multiple attempts on a presidential candidate’s life? Instead, it’s ‘NOOOOOOOO, orange man…bad.’