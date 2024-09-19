Another Poll Shows Kamala Picked the Wrong Horse in Tim Walz

Tim Walz, the weirdo governor from Minnesota, didn’t help Kamala Harris at all. It might have prevented a full-blown Muslim voter rebellion if she had picked the better option for Democrats—Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro—but she didn’t. Instead, Democrats thought a serial liar and stolen valor clown in Walz would add some juice to the ticket. All it did was make the Democrats look insane, as both Harris and Walz embody the worst aspects of American liberalism. It’s also one of the most extreme tickets in recent memory.

Walz, who gesticulates oddly in public, tried to sell the “mind your own business” line when attacking Republicans. Yet, this man set up a snitch hotline during COVID. His wife is also another whack job who reached a state of euphoria smelling the tire fires as her husband allowed leftists to riot all over the state. Walz being a dud is further shown in the latest poll showing that Ms. Harris might have picked the wrong horse as her No. 2 (via NY Post):

The Land of 10,000 Lakes may not have seemed like an electoral battleground when the state’s governor got picked for the presidential ticket. But now it may be a different matter, per a MinnPost-Embold Research poll, which shows the narrowest gap in any Minnesota survey between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who picked favorite son Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. And independent voters are the reason. Harris leads by just over 4 points, 48.8% to 44.6%, which is an even narrower margin than the 5-point lead she had in a poll a Minnesota TV station released two weeks ago. A big part of why Trump is so close in a state with a D+7 registration advantage: Independent voters are rallying to him by nearly a 2-to-1 ratio. […] Part of the problem is that Walz himself doesn’t have resounding approval. While the 50% of Minnesota voters who like him in this poll save him from being underwater in his home state, he doesn’t seem to be delivering the bump needed for a historic victory — or even one that approaches the 7-point win President Biden had in 2020, if these numbers are accurate.

It’s not the first poll showing that Walz isn’t doing much for Kamala; he might even be hurting her. Whatever the case, I would be delighted if Trump could seal the deal here. He came close in 2016, but I doubt he bests Kamala. Again, it all comes down to Pennsylvania. That’s the ballgame come Election Day, but these polls show how weak the Harris candidacy is—a Democrat should be blowing Trump out of the water here. It alludes to some severe deficits in the Democratic base concerning their support for Harris, who is running behind among Jewish and black voters.