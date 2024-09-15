Want to Guess What a Local Philly Outlet Did With Kamala's Trainwreck Interview?
Tipsheet

Wow. CNN Actually Fact-Checked Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance

Matt Vespa
September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

No, they don’t deserve a full pardon for their atrocious anti-Trump coverage, but at least, in this instance, they did their job. I have no idea why CNN’s Daniel Dale waited this long to slap a fact-check on Kamala’s social media team for spreading comical, facially untrue lies about the former president, but it is what it is when it comes to this outlet. Dale went through multiple instances where the Harris campaign was lying. Notably, remarks about Charlottesville are included in this list, though it did not delve into the ‘very fine people on both sides’ lie: 

A social media account run by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has been repeatedly deceptive. 

The @KamalaHQ account, which has more than 1.3 million followers on the X social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has made a habit of misleadingly clipping and inaccurately captioning video clips to attack former President Donald Trump. 

The Harris campaign deploys @KamalaHQ as a kind of irreverent attack dog, using jocular posts to draw attention to controversial, incorrect, or dubious comments by Trump and his allies. But the account, which the Harris campaign calls its “official rapid response page,” has itself made inaccurate comments on multiple occasions. 

[…] 

A Friday post from @KamalaHQ said, “Trump says ‘nothing was done wrong’ in Charlottesville in 2017 when neo-Nazis chanted ‘Jews will not replace us’ and killed an innocent woman.” The post included a 10-second clip of Trump telling reporters at a Friday event in California, “…like on Project 2025, I have no idea about — had nothing to do with me, he didn’t correct her, he knew that. Charlottesville — nothing was done wrong.” 

But the full video of Trump’s California comments shows that the Harris campaign deceptively cut the clip right before Trump made clear he was not claiming that neo-Nazis in Charlottesville did nothing wrong or that the murder of innocent Charlottesville counterprotester Heather Heyer was not wrong. 

Rather, the full video shows, he was arguing that he did nothing wrong with his “very fine people, on both sides” comment in 2017 about the events in Charlottesville, which he has repeatedly insisted was not about white nationalists. 

[…] 

On Thursday, the @KamalaHQ account posted a nine-second video clip of Sen. JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, speaking in an interview. The account wrote: “Q: Would you consider privatizing veterans health care? Vance: I think I’d consider it.” 

But Vance did not actually say “I think I’d consider it.” A close listen to the clip reveals Vance actually said “I think I’d consider — and…” And because @KamalaHQ clipped out the critical comments he made after the “and,” the Harris campaign didn’t allow people to immediately learn just what Vance said he would consider. 

The extended Vance quote shows he said he would consider giving veterans greater flexibility to use private health care but that he does not want to eliminate federal health care provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). A public-private combination for veterans’ care was the general approach taken by President Barack Obama and then by Trump; it’s certainly not without critics, but it’s much less contentious than the idea of a total privatization. 

Dale, Snopes, a left-wing outlet, finally admitted Trump didn’t call Neo-Nazis ‘very fine people.’ The liberal media is forever going to die on that hill, aren’t they? It’s a total lie that many of us already knew since we watched the presser in real-time. So, yes, CNN finally fact-checked Kamala, but that only means a dozen-plus stories that falsely malign the former president are coming.

