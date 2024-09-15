The Liberal Media Reaction to This Second Assassination Attempt Is What You'd Expect

It’s an assassination attempt. The FBI is on the case. The suspect fled in a black Nissan, later apprehended by local law enforcement. Former president Donald Trump was golfing at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida. Secret Service agents doing a security sweep a couple of holes ahead of the president saw a barrel of a gun poking through a piece of the fence and engaged the suspect. An AK-style rifle with a scope was found, along with a GoPro, were found at the scene.

An apparent second attempt to kill Trump. Hannity says Trump was playing the 5th hole. It's the long par 3 in the northeastern corner, the green is maybe 50 yards from S. Congress Ave. The 6th tee box is right next to the road. https://t.co/QELQbXN75Y pic.twitter.com/fnqtq1QwRw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 15, 2024

BREAKING | NBC News: Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the shooting incident outside the Trump golf course say an AR-style rifle was recovered.



One person is in custody and it is believed to be the person with the weapon outside the fenceline of the golf course… — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 15, 2024

Suspect in Trump assassination attempt, per Palm Beach sheriff, had “an AK47 style rifle with a scope,” two backpacks, and a GoPro. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 15, 2024

WHAT?!



MSNBC's Alex Witt asks former Secret Service agent if a "AR-style weapon" means the Secret Service has more of a reason to engage a suspicious person versus any other type of gun.



Thankfully, the guest informs her without losing her mind that "a bullet is a bullet" pic.twitter.com/VUXtwgk68S — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2024

BREAKING: The FBI released this statement:



"The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump." pic.twitter.com/UfQdZLcFK4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 15, 2024

NEW: Sheriff shares photo of rifle, GoPro and bags left behind be suspect in attempted Trump assassination pic.twitter.com/cCL1cmCbqS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2024

Yet, the liberal media and their minions were right on cue with their horrific reactions to the assassination attempt, some blaming the Trump campaign for the heated rhetoric that, contrary to popular belief, is exclusively said by them.

Every assassination attempt on Trump — and in many ways every horrific act of violence from now until Election Day — is laundered into the obscene Dem talking point that only they can bring back stability and normalcy. It’s grotesque but that is how this, and others, will be spun — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 15, 2024

Legacy media’s incendiary rhetoric never paused for a single second after J13.



These are just a few of the headlines from the last couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/uOrONgnKF7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2024

WATCH: MSNBC's Alex Witt argues *the Trump campaign* needs to turn down the rhetoric now that Donald Trump has been shot at for the second time in three months.



"Do you expect there to be calls from within the Trump campaign to [tone it down]?"



Elise Jordan replies she hopes… pic.twitter.com/NGjxqIsTPR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2024

Last week, ABC News moderators shared misinformation: “the Fine People Hoax” that has been fact checked as false.



And then someone tries to kill Trump.



When will the mainstream media exercise some degree of restraint and responsibility? https://t.co/OSCeocFw8K — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 15, 2024

CNN also reporting shots were fired at Trump today in a second assassination attempt. Crazy idea, maybe don’t let people on your network call him Hitler? pic.twitter.com/n8DDkRR6Ym — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2024

Trump has almost been assassinated TWICE in three months.



And the reaction from large corners of the left is....conspiracy theories they didn't happen?! And that they missed?!



DISGUSTING!



But it's #MAGA supporters who are the domestic terrorists we have to take down? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2024

The other is the outright rejection that Trump was the victim of another assassination attempt, insinuating that it’s only a real one if Trump got shot or was shot at—both false. Not for nothing, but the Biden DOJ has confirmed what us non-crazy people already knew about this incident.

For years I've been told by Democrats, media figures, Experts!, and even a bunch of erstwhile Republicans, to take this person seriously.



BlueAnon has pervaded the mainstream left and it's condoned. https://t.co/9YnvUVbNvW — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 15, 2024

Hey. I just want to remind everyone that Trump’s debate performance was the worst in history, his poll numbers are slipping, and JD Vance is a disaster. Because that’s what they’re trying to distract you from with this “gunshots” lie. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 15, 2024

Per the Associated Press, no one shot at Donald today. The latest: https://t.co/8Der3x4bT6 https://t.co/e2h8B1tedj — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 15, 2024

A lot of liberals are about to eat crow, though it doesn’t matter. They’re all unspooled, and their side is the only one trying to kill people they don’t like. We’re having fun with cat memes in Ohio which highlight the failed Biden-Harris immigration policy. The Left is trying to kill us.

Again, when your business model is to smear, denigrate, and call people with whom you disagree politically Hitler, a threat to democracy, or any variation of extremist, the onus is on you to tone it down.

Rachel Vindman, wife of Alexander Vindman, who was part of the plot to impeach Donald Trump, probably had the worst reaction. Alexander is running for Congress in Virginia:

No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

Her husband …a candidate for VA 7 …should condemn immediately https://t.co/PglvVN91pN — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) September 15, 2024

During the brief press conference by federal and local law enforcement officials, this clip is the one that stands out: Trump had no Secret Service protection surrounding the golf course because he isn’t the sitting president. The man got shot in July:

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says that because Trump is not the sitting president that he is not given complete perimeter protection, even though someone shot him just a couple months ago



He said if Trump was president then law enforcement would take protecting him more seriously pic.twitter.com/BXpcHgnFHj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 15, 2024

They’re trying to kill our candidate. That’s now beyond dispute. The debates haven’t derailed him. Kamala isn’t pulling away. The lawfare has failed. The Left is getting desperate.

The good news is that the suspect has been arrested, and Trump is safe.

🚨BREAKING: Sheriff of Palm Beach County Will Snyder says there is a suspect that local police have detained. He has the name but is not releasing it yet.



"There was a very serious incident down there," he remarked, noting that they found an AK-47 rifle involved in the… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 15, 2024

***

UPDATE: With their 'there was no assassination attempt' narrative blown up in less than 2 hours, they're going to shift toward gun control nonsense. They're so laughably stupid and predictable.

Details. So 500 yards away. No shots fired at Donald. Secret Service and the county sheriff got the guy. And it's about time there were better gun laws in Florida. https://t.co/woyhh6jw9D — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 15, 2024

I need a Democrat in Congress to propose the ‘Save Donald Trump’s life gun reform bill’ so the Republicans either have to pass it or go on record that they don’t care about protecting Donald Trump. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) September 15, 2024

I still don't understand why the Secret Service opened fire on a guy just trying to exercise his second amendment rights next to Trump's favorite golf course — I Smoked Mark Robinsons's Porn (@BlackKnight10k) September 15, 2024

UPDATE II: The never Trump wing is equally insufferable if not more so: