The Liberal Media Reaction to This Second Assassination Attempt Is What You'd Expect

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 15, 2024 5:30 PM
It’s an assassination attempt. The FBI is on the case. The suspect fled in a black Nissan, later apprehended by local law enforcement. Former president Donald Trump was golfing at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida. Secret Service agents doing a security sweep a couple of holes ahead of the president saw a barrel of a gun poking through a piece of the fence and engaged the suspect. An AK-style rifle with a scope was found, along with a GoPro, were found at the scene. 

Yet, the liberal media and their minions were right on cue with their horrific reactions to the assassination attempt, some blaming the Trump campaign for the heated rhetoric that, contrary to popular belief, is exclusively said by them.

The other is the outright rejection that Trump was the victim of another assassination attempt, insinuating that it’s only a real one if Trump got shot or was shot at—both false. Not for nothing, but the Biden DOJ has confirmed what us non-crazy people already knew about this incident.

A lot of liberals are about to eat crow, though it doesn’t matter. They’re all unspooled, and their side is the only one trying to kill people they don’t like. We’re having fun with cat memes in Ohio which highlight the failed Biden-Harris immigration policy. The Left is trying to kill us.

Again, when your business model is to smear, denigrate, and call people with whom you disagree politically Hitler, a threat to democracy, or any variation of extremist, the onus is on you to tone it down.

Rachel Vindman, wife of Alexander Vindman, who was part of the plot to impeach Donald Trump, probably had the worst reaction. Alexander is running for Congress in Virginia:

During the brief press conference by federal and local law enforcement officials, this clip is the one that stands out: Trump had no Secret Service protection surrounding the golf course because he isn’t the sitting president. The man got shot in July:

They’re trying to kill our candidate. That’s now beyond dispute. The debates haven’t derailed him. Kamala isn’t pulling away. The lawfare has failed. The Left is getting desperate.

The good news is that the suspect has been arrested, and Trump is safe.

UPDATE: With their 'there was no assassination attempt' narrative blown up in less than 2 hours, they're going to shift toward gun control nonsense. They're so laughably stupid and predictable. 

UPDATE II: The never Trump wing is equally insufferable if not more so:

