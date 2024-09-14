Joe Biden Did More Than Wear a MAGA Hat at a PA Event. He Sort of Stole It.

I couldn’t care less why he did it. Supposedly, Joe Biden did this to show national unity on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The president was in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, site of the Flight 93 crash. Clearly, the president is mentally cooked, but he had donned a Make America Great Again hat, which was photographed. It was confirmed not to be an image generated by artificial intelligence since Biden’s team confirmed he did it.

The man who gave him the hat quipped, “I’m proud of you now, you old fart.”

But the story gets better: apparently, Biden stole the hat, so the man in the video had to procure another one (via BBC):

The daughter of the man who swapped hats with the president said Biden kept the Trump hat after the interaction. "My pap don't care who it is," Kelsey Simmers told the BBC. "He likes to joke and have fun." She said that her father ended up getting another cap from the Trump campaign after they reached out. The incident happened hours after Trump had joked on the debate stage about sending Vice-President Kamala Harris a Make America Great Again hat.

Maybe he just forgot. When you get this mentally fried, you just forget things.