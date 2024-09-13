Yes, Tim Walz Just Called Kamala Harris a Prostitute (Sort of)
Dem Senator Warns Report on Trump Assassination Attempt 'Will Absolutely Shock the America...
ABC News Debate Moderator Is Kamala's Sorority Sister
A forgettable Warped Debate
When Fact-Checkers Trip Up Journalists Because None of Them Do the Research
Do Republicans Still Buy Sneakers Too?
Five for Fighting's Music 'Shines The Light' on Causes, Forgotten People
'Fact-Checking' Is Often Spin-Spoiling, Especially on Abortion
Explain Yourself, Kamala Harris!
The UN's Desire to Get Rid of the State of Israel
America Needs to Know More About Kamala. We've Just Made That Easier.
The Wrong Way to Get Rid of Red Tape in Drug Approvals
First Biden-Harris CBP One Bus Carrying Illegal Aliens Arrives at Border
House Oversight Committee Announces Hearing Over 'Incompetence' of Biden-Harris Admin
Tipsheet

One Democrat Had the Perfect Response to the Ohio Haitians Are 'Eating the Pets' Story

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 13, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson didn’t need magical thinking or crystals to come up with this excellent response to the derision and mockery of the residents of Springfield, Ohio, which was thrust into the limelight during the immigration wars. 

Advertisement

The town has been overrun by Haitian migrants who are reportedly killing local geese and ducks en masse. There are mountains of anecdotal accounts of pets being eaten by these migrants, though local law enforcement says there’s no evidence to support that allegation. There are 911 calls and police reports for the geese, however. The story is being dismissed for two reasons: First, the media’s default reaction to anything Trump says is to label it a lie. Second, it’s rural America—they don’t care what country bumpkins think. It’s indicative of the snobbery inherent among liberals, especially in the media. 

Recommended

Yes, Tim Walz Just Called Kamala Harris a Prostitute (Sort of) Matt Vespa
Advertisement

While not supporting or confirming the allegations of pets being eaten, Williamson was more speaking to the media's reaction to the story: 

Continuing to dump on Trump because of the “eating cats” issue will create blowback on Nov. 5. Haitian voodoo is in fact real, and to dismiss the story out-of-hand rather than listen to the citizens of Springfield. Ohio confirms in the minds of many voters the stereotype of Democrats as smug elite jerks who think they’re too smart to listen to anyone outside their own silo. 

That’s been an issue for years, Ms. Williamson. It’s why the Biden White House dragged their feet over a toxic train crash in East Palestine—it’s Trump country, and Biden and his minions probably felt those people deserved it. The irony is that in their attempt to dismiss this story, it’s only brought attention to the failed Biden-Harris immigration policy.

Advertisement

The rapes, murders, drunk driving, drug dealing, and mayhem didn't spark the media's interest, but problematic cat memes did. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, Tim Walz Just Called Kamala Harris a Prostitute (Sort of) Matt Vespa
Dem Senator Warns Report on Trump Assassination Attempt 'Will Absolutely Shock the American People' Matt Vespa
ABC News Debate Moderator Is Kamala's Sorority Sister Matt Vespa
A forgettable Warped Debate Victor Davis Hanson
BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate Katie Pavlich
Trump Campaign Responds to Garland's Claims on the DOJ Being Used As 'Political Weapon' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yes, Tim Walz Just Called Kamala Harris a Prostitute (Sort of) Matt Vespa
Advertisement