One Democrat Had the Perfect Response to the Ohio Haitians Are 'Eating the Pets' Story

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson didn’t need magical thinking or crystals to come up with this excellent response to the derision and mockery of the residents of Springfield, Ohio, which was thrust into the limelight during the immigration wars.

This is an absolutely insane video.



A Springfield, Ohio homeless advocate tells the city council that landlords are kicking people out of their homes and replacing them with Haitians and that the Biden-Harris government is paying them to do it.



He says he personally knows… pic.twitter.com/edNKl4tpDz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024

There’s a police report, police call recording, and testimony from residents about Haitains stealing and eating animals in Ohio.



ABC “fact checked” Trump on this and let Kamala get away with the bloodbath hoax, fine people hoax, and lying about police dying on Jan 6, violent… pic.twitter.com/6MXECPjAAc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

The town has been overrun by Haitian migrants who are reportedly killing local geese and ducks en masse. There are mountains of anecdotal accounts of pets being eaten by these migrants, though local law enforcement says there’s no evidence to support that allegation. There are 911 calls and police reports for the geese, however. The story is being dismissed for two reasons: First, the media’s default reaction to anything Trump says is to label it a lie. Second, it’s rural America—they don’t care what country bumpkins think. It’s indicative of the snobbery inherent among liberals, especially in the media.

Continuing to dump on Trump because of the “eating cats” issue will create blowback on Nov. 5. Haitian voodoo is in fact real, and to dismiss the story out-of-hand rather than listen to the citizens of Springfield. Ohio confirms in the minds of many voters the stereotype of… — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 12, 2024

While not supporting or confirming the allegations of pets being eaten, Williamson was more speaking to the media's reaction to the story:

Continuing to dump on Trump because of the “eating cats” issue will create blowback on Nov. 5. Haitian voodoo is in fact real, and to dismiss the story out-of-hand rather than listen to the citizens of Springfield. Ohio confirms in the minds of many voters the stereotype of Democrats as smug elite jerks who think they’re too smart to listen to anyone outside their own silo.

That’s been an issue for years, Ms. Williamson. It’s why the Biden White House dragged their feet over a toxic train crash in East Palestine—it’s Trump country, and Biden and his minions probably felt those people deserved it. The irony is that in their attempt to dismiss this story, it’s only brought attention to the failed Biden-Harris immigration policy.

In 2016 a writer named Jeremy Borden wrote a Medium post about a small rust belt town that had fallen on hard times, the result of policy choices made by elites that betrayed the middle class.



The town was Springfield, Ohio.



8 years later, the elites have learned nothing. pic.twitter.com/3uG4NcvVlG — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 12, 2024

The rapes, murders, drunk driving, drug dealing, and mayhem didn't spark the media's interest, but problematic cat memes did.