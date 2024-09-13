The DA Who Charged a Veteran for Defending Himself Against a Pro-Hamas Supporter Is a Nightmare

Bonchie at RedState had it first for us, based on reporting from Kassy Akiva of the Daily Wire. It’s likely to lead to a messy legal fight, as a pro-Hamas supporter was shot by an Iraq War veteran who was triggered by a gathering of Israeli supporters in Newton, Massachusetts. The man is caught on video charging the group and tackling the veteran, Scott Hayes, who shot the individual in self-defense. He later rendered medical aid until first responders arrived on the scene.

🚨BREAKING🚨



A man wearing a Palestinian pin was shot in the stomach this evening after he charged through traffic and tackled a pro-Israel Iraq war veteran in Newton, Massachusetts.pic.twitter.com/Ix5JEJaJNp — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 13, 2024

In a second video, the veteran is seen giving medical care to the man who tackled him until first responders arrived.



pic.twitter.com/bWBkiQBkV0 — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 13, 2024

As RedState reported on Thursday evening, an Iraq war veteran named Scott Hayes was violently attacked by a Hamas supporter during a pro-Israel protest. The attacker was captured on video starting a verbal altercation by yelling across a street about "genocide" while making a false claim that 200,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. He then charged through traffic and violently tackled the veteran. A scuffle ensued with the Hamas supporter attempting to punch the victim in the head. At that point, the veteran discharged a single shot from a pistol he was concealed carrying. The Hamas supporter was reported to be in stable condition, the incident appeared to be a clear-cut case of self-defense.

I can now release his name since the DA put it out there.



The veteran is Scott Hayes of Framingham pic.twitter.com/Ltqf9AeLDZ — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 13, 2024

Today, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan charged Hayes with “Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury.” What constitutional right did the pro-Hamas man have regarding running into oncoming traffic and attacking someone?

Here is the press conference with Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan announcing that Scott Hayes will be charged after shooting the man with a pro-Palestinian pin who tackled him during a protest. pic.twitter.com/YBuRhzHeJU — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 13, 2024

That’s some serious petty tyrant physiognomy https://t.co/MdLJzwkhc4 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 13, 2024

As Bonchie adds that Ryan admits the pro-Palestinian wannabe tough guy was the attacker, but they charge Hayes anyway? There’s no way this investigation is done, but that’s Massachusetts for you.

Ryan admits the matter is still under investigation and the police chief even comes out to ask for more evidence to be sent in, including video angles if people have them. So why was Hayes charged immediately? And why was the attacker, who is seen on video tackling and beating Hayes, not charged with anything?

And the media reporting on this incident is atrocious per usual. Some framed it along the lines of the pro-Hamas supporter walked across the street and then got shot. That’s not what happened.

It's only unclear if you're a blind "journalist" with an ax to grind. There's video showing the Hamas supporter ran across the street and tackled the veteran.



And yes, Hayes was carrying legally. A hate crime? Just laughable. https://t.co/ZYISzeHUcJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2024

Dude, what kind of "journalist" are you? https://t.co/MAcBcLIty3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2024

Say a prayer for Mr. Hayes because at this point, only local law enforcement can save him regarding this ongoing inquiry. Ms. Ryan is the prosecutor who got dragged by the Supreme Court in 2016 for charging and convicting a woman for possessing a stun gun against an abusive ex-boyfriend. The office has also been cited for withholding exculpatory evidence. In 2014, not long after Ms. Ryan took office, staffers resigned, accusing her of putting politics above all else.