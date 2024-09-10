Kamala's Debate Prep Points to All-Out Panic
Tipsheet

CNN Commentator Has a Total Meltdown When Scott Jennings Wrecks Her Point With One Question

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 10, 2024 6:35 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

They’re not coping well with the state of the race right now. CNN’s Maria Cardona does well to sell the Democratic Party talking points but gets rattled easily when they’re blown apart with a simple question like the one Scott Jennings posed at the end of this segment yesterday. Cardona tried a crosstab pivot and failed, claiming that a lot of voters think Trump is too radical and that all Kamala Harris needs to do is—get this—sell the line that the vice president’s agenda aligns more with the mainstream and how her policies will match that. Jennings wasn’t going to let this point end the segment. 

“If people believe he [Trump] is an extremist, then why isn't she [Kamala] winning?” asked Jennings. “If it's a tied race nationally, there's a 100% chance he's going win the Electoral College."

This caused Cardona to melt down:

First, I love how liberals think The New York Times poll is fake because it essentially shows Trump winning. Second, half of voters think she’s too progressive, so Cardona is wrong on her first point. Also, she tried to pivot by saying how the polls were off in 2022. That’s a midterm election. Trump wasn’t on the ballot. He is now, and the Trump vote is always underestimated. By these margins, Harris isn’t going to win. Nate Silver has given the former president a 64 percent chance of clinching 270 electoral votes.

 Maria, the Harris plan is Joe Biden’s, even Karine Jean-Pierre admitted that:

Voters aren’t that stupid. It’s laughably transparent and brutally dishonest spin, which you’d likely see more on the airwaves of North Korean state media. It’s as if these people are trying to sell how Kamala wasn’t in the White House for the past three-and-a-half years.

