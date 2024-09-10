CNN Commentator Has a Total Meltdown When Scott Jennings Wrecks Her Point With One Question

They’re not coping well with the state of the race right now. CNN’s Maria Cardona does well to sell the Democratic Party talking points but gets rattled easily when they’re blown apart with a simple question like the one Scott Jennings posed at the end of this segment yesterday. Cardona tried a crosstab pivot and failed, claiming that a lot of voters think Trump is too radical and that all Kamala Harris needs to do is—get this—sell the line that the vice president’s agenda aligns more with the mainstream and how her policies will match that. Jennings wasn’t going to let this point end the segment.

Advertisement

“If people believe he [Trump] is an extremist, then why isn't she [Kamala] winning?” asked Jennings. “If it's a tied race nationally, there's a 100% chance he's going win the Electoral College."

This caused Cardona to melt down:

.@ScottJenningsKY goes SCORCHED EARTH on this CNN political commentator:



"If people believe [Trump] is an extremist, then why isn't [Kamala] winning...?! If it's a tied race nationally, there's a 100% chance he's gonna win the electoral college!" pic.twitter.com/F9NZNcUL8L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2024

First, I love how liberals think The New York Times poll is fake because it essentially shows Trump winning. Second, half of voters think she’s too progressive, so Cardona is wrong on her first point. Also, she tried to pivot by saying how the polls were off in 2022. That’s a midterm election. Trump wasn’t on the ballot. He is now, and the Trump vote is always underestimated. By these margins, Harris isn’t going to win. Nate Silver has given the former president a 64 percent chance of clinching 270 electoral votes.

As Kamala Harris gears up for tomorrow's debate against Trump, it's a key opportunity to make a statement on her policies and values.



Half of voters think that Harris is 'too progressive', according to a new @nytimes poll; can she change their minds?https://t.co/J6fezb9d58 pic.twitter.com/21QREGOQUh — Alicja Hagopian (@HagopianAlicja) September 9, 2024

#Latest @NateSilver538 Forecast (9/9)



🟥 Trump: 64.4% (new high)

🟦 Harris: 35.3%

——

Swing States: chance of winning



Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump 65-35%

Michigan - 🔴 Trump 55-45%

Wisconsin - 🔴 Trump 53-47%

Arizona - 🔴 Trump 77-23%

North Carolina - 🔴 Trump 76-24%

Georgia - 🔴… pic.twitter.com/Cw23W9WmSK — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 9, 2024

Maria, the Harris plan is Joe Biden’s, even Karine Jean-Pierre admitted that:

KJP: "It is important for Americans to know that the vice president has played a very big role in the success of this administration over the last three and a half years." pic.twitter.com/t3tXKBQQY8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 9, 2024

Voters aren’t that stupid. It’s laughably transparent and brutally dishonest spin, which you’d likely see more on the airwaves of North Korean state media. It’s as if these people are trying to sell how Kamala wasn’t in the White House for the past three-and-a-half years.