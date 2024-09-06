Pro-Hamas Clowns Slap CNN Host With a New Moniker Over Gaza War at DC Book Event

It’s becoming a common theme: pro-Hamas activists are causing havoc everywhere. It was shocking that they didn’t make for a more aggressive push during the Democratic National Convention, where I would’ve bet heavily on these clowns creating chaos on the floor. Event organizers knew this was an issue, too. Outside, I thought there would have been a storming of the venue, but maybe their game is ‘all talk, no action.’ If there is to be the latter, let it be low-hanging fruit, like besieging journalists' homes or infiltrating book events.

Dana Bash, who ‘interviewed’ Vice President Kamala Harris, is promoting her new book, America's Deadliest Election: The Cautionary Tale of the Most Violent Election in American History, but that was not on the mind for these individuals who accused the CNN host of being complicit in genocide at a DC book event.

It was a scream fest, where this unhinged circus bellowed about 10,000 political prisoners in Israeli death camps, how she’s complicit in the deaths in Gaza, how she lies about the war, and other bits of anti-Israel myths and Hamas propaganda. Everyone sits quietly as security moves in and asks these women to leave. Bash earned a new moniker: “Bloody Bash.”

BREAKING: CNN's Dana Bash had her event, America's Deadliest Election, at DC Bookstore, Politics and Prose, interrupted multiple times by pro-Palestine protesters who accused her of being complicit in genocide.



I’m not one to defend CNN or its employees, but this is untrue. They do lie and have spread falsehoods about the Gaza war, but not about this stuff. And they’re not complicit in genocide, which isn’t happening.

What the pro-Hamas side needs to understand is that in this country, we don’t care about dead terrorists.

CNN’s Jake Tapper's house was surrounded by Code Pink in June. His kids responded by playing the Star-Spangled Banner.

Also, did Bash respond by saying, "take your mask off?" Someone said it.