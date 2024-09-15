Son of Would-Be Trump Assassinator Speaks Out

The son of Ryan Wesley Routh, the would-be assassinator who attempted to shoot former President Donald Trump on Sunday at his West Palm Beach Golf Course, dropped bombshell news about his father.

Oran Routh revealed shocking information to the Daily Mail about his father, who is now in the custody of officials after being arrested. Routh’s son said the suspect is a registered Democrat and hates Trump like “all reasonable people” but is not a violent person.

“I don't like Trump either,” Oran said. “He’s my dad, and all he’s had is a couple of traffic tickets, as far as I know. That’s crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that’s nothing like him.”

Oran told the outlet that he didn’t know his father was in Florida, adding that the 58-year-old gunman was previously living in Hawaii with his girlfriend. Routh reported his father had no military experience and had recently traveled to Ukraine to help volunteer after Russia invaded the country.

When asked if his father ever owned a gun, the 35-year-old son said, “Not that I know of.”

The second attempted assassination attempt on Trump in just two months happened after Routh was seen carrying a rifle near the vicinity of the 45th president’s Florida golf course. Trump was on the green when Secret Service agents spotted Routh’s AK-47 through snipers with tripods. They immediately took action. The agents took four shots before the alleged suspect took off and into a car nearby. Local police officials pulled him over on I-95 and arrested him. They also found a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera. Officials said the suspect was between 300 and 500 yards from Trump.

During a press conference, Special Agent Rafael Barros explained that Secret Service agents move alongside Trump, staying one or two holes ahead of him while he plays golf. The incident occurred between the 5th and 6th holes, which is known to be a more “vulnerable” area of the course due to its proximity to the road.