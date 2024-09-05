Virginia Has a New Candidate for Governor
Tipsheet

Watch What Happens When a Lefty 'Soy Boy' Tries to Assault a Man With a Pro-Trump Flag

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 05, 2024 1:25 PM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

I don’t know the context—but it’s irrelevant. We have a pro-Trump supporter decked out in MAGA gear, supporting his candidate in what appears to be Florida due to the palm trees, and some lunatic tries to assault him. The MAGA man seems to be asking people who they support and why. This individual was attacked for exercising his First Amendment rights, but let’s take a step back for a second. 

Is this a joke?  

It can’t be real, right? It’s too perfect, especially how the would-be assailant looked—some were commenting that the triggered snowflake like Kip from Napoleon Dynamite. Off-camera you see the man zeroing in on this individual, describing him as a man who hasn’t lifted a weight in his life.

‘Kip’ then charges the man without any effect; he’s brushed off easily. 

“Are you really going to hit me? Do you want to go to jail for assault,” says the Trump supporter as “Kip” gives him the middle finger. 

“You look like Thomas Crooks,” said the man. 

“You’re crazy; you better get out of here.” 

The Trump supporter warned that the man he “about to go viral, mother**ker.” 

It wouldn’t be the first time someone wearing Trump gear was accosted or assaulted in public. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

