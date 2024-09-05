Is a Pardon Coming for Hunter?
Why Trump Wants to Give Kamala a Make America Great Again Hat
An Already Quiet Harris Campaign Silences the Press as She Gets an Endorsement...
How Elon Musk Would Be Part of Trump's Administration
Arizona Faces Massive Lawsuit After Refusing to Remove Illegal Aliens from Voter Rolls
10 Months Into Israel-Hamas War, Biden WH Doubts Terrorist Group Wants a Deal
Parties Are Back in Court for Trump's January 6 Election Interference Case
Canada Just Did What the U.S. Should Do to Its Borders
Harris Will Be MIA for the Next Week As She Prepares for Debate
Here's Why This State Sued Snapchat
This Unlikely Sector Just Surpassed a Record for Apprehensions
There's Been Yet Another Damning Revelation About Secret Service Priorities
RNC Files Lawsuit to Challenge North Carolina's Absentee Ballot Policy
Here We Go Again With Florida Being Considered 'in Play' for Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Father of Suspect In Georgia School Shooting Arrested

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 05, 2024 8:05 PM
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The father of the 14-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Georgia high school on Thursday was arrested, in which two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School were killed. 

Advertisement

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 54-year-old Colin Gray was arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children on Friday.

Authorities say the charges stemmed from the father “knowingly allowing his son” to have a firearm. Colin Gray told law enforcement he bought his son, Colt Gray, the weapon as a Christmas gift in December 2023. 

“We’re heartbroken,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said at a news conference on Thursday, adding that the nine people wounded in the shooting are all expected to make a full recovery. 

“A young person brought a gun into a school and committed an evil act, and he took lives, and he injured many other people — not only physically but mentally,” he continued. 

Recommended

Arizona Faces Massive Lawsuit After Refusing to Remove Illegal Aliens from Voter Rolls Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The gunman’s father previously told authorities that he had rifles in the house that he uses to hunt but insisted  his son "does not have unfettered access to them." The two guns were reportedly "locked away.” 

The gunman told investigators, “I did it,” while being questioned by authorities. Documents were also found at Gray’s house that referenced school shootings. Law enforcement believes the teen wrote them. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Arizona Faces Massive Lawsuit After Refusing to Remove Illegal Aliens from Voter Rolls Sarah Arnold
Watch What Happens When a Lefty 'Soy Boy' Tries to Assault a Man With a Pro-Trump Flag Matt Vespa
Another Dumb, New Rule We Nevertheless Need to Make Them Obey Kurt Schlichter
Kamala's Top Surrogate Just Bulldozed One of Her Only Policy Proposals Katie Pavlich
Why John McCain's Son Should've Kept His Mouth Shut About Trump's Arlington Visit Matt Vespa
There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Arizona Faces Massive Lawsuit After Refusing to Remove Illegal Aliens from Voter Rolls Sarah Arnold
Advertisement