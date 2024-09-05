Why John McCain's Son Should've Kept His Mouth Shut About Trump's Arlington Visit

There was a rule that families were never meant to be weaponized in elections. Yet, as the saying goes—rules were meant to be broken. I’m not sure I agree that teenagers and youngsters should be attacked as such, but that must change in the coming years. However, full-grown adults have become fair game whether we like it or not. To that end, we have this unnecessary plunge into the public arena made by the late son of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), a family with no love for the former president. Jimmy McCain said he’s voting for Kamala Harris and said Trump’s actions at Arlington Cemetery (via The Guardian):

The son of the late Republican senator John McCain – whose war record was disparaged by Donald Trump – has added his voice to criticism of the former president’s controversial Arlington cemetery visit, accusing him of violating a sacred burial site for political purposes. First Lieutenant Jimmy McCain, an intelligence officer in the 158th infantry regiment of the national guard, said Trump’s behaviour at the cemetery – America’s most revered burial ground for fallen military personnel and military heroes – was in line with previous acts of disrespect. He told CNN that Trump’s attitude to military service has driven him away from the Republican party of his father, adding that he had changed his registered voter affiliation to Democrat and planned to vote for Kamala Harris in the forthcoming presidential election.

Oh, please—he was going to vote Democratic anyway. Yet, why should we care? We should thank Mr. McCain for his service, but this is such an explicit attempt to avoid not giving the Gold Star parents of Abbey Gate the light of day. They’ve been clamoring for the media and the Biden administration to care—the media opted to give the son of the dead Republican senator the limelight. What an atrocity.

I see @JakeTapper managed to find John McCain’s son because, for some reason, his opinion is more important than the families of the troop who Biden-Harris got killed. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 3, 2024

Gold Star families: “Please hear our stories. Give us coverage. Help us find accountability.”



Jake Tapper: “So you’re telling me to book John McCains son to talk about the orange man being bad?” — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 4, 2024

You’ve got literal Gold Star families begging for the press to pay attention to them and their situation, and our esteemed journalistic industry decided a McCain you’ve never heard of and who has zero connection to the story was worthy of airtime instead. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2024

Jake Tapper has made hundreds of thousands of dollars off the backs of veterans and their stories and he couldn't bother with these Goldstar families. Not single segment. 7 minutes.



Instead, he and CNN, went with the story that tries to discredit them https://t.co/lg6EhFhWji — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2024

Also, Jimmy should’ve minded his business since his late father shot a political ad from the 2000 presidential campaign that featured him walking through the cemetery:

NEW: John McCain’s son, Jimmy, says he is so disgusted that Trump would turn Arlington into a "campaign backdrop" that he is voting for Kamala.



Ironically, in 1999, John McCain himself used Arlington National Cemetery as a "campaign backdrop."



In a political ad,… pic.twitter.com/yxrQheAW1x — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2024

Donald Trump is being attacked for accepting the invitation of Gold Star families whose loved ones were lost in the suicide bombing attack at Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan, three years ago.

It was part of the Biden administration’s shambolic exit from the country in August 2021. Trump, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris were invited. Trump attended; Biden-Harris didn’t even reply. The president was on the beach while Harris avoided the event entirely. Harris then had the gall to attack Trump, accusing him of trying to make this event into a political spectacle. It wasn’t that, but the optics looked horrible for Democrats.

When the media smears came, the Gold Star parents took to social media to set the record straight, and it hasn’t been pretty for Democrats. Trump was invited and attended; you people didn’t even show. Harris hasn’t even spoken to or met with the families of the 13 servicemembers who were killed in the attack.

This is all coordinated. As clear a PR campaign as you'll ever see.



Jim McCain has never been someone you'd think of as a Republican.



Jake Tapper being in awe of him because he's a veteran that he can slobber over makes it all the more silly.



They hate Trump so much. pic.twitter.com/2gfkb5JDg6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 3, 2024

