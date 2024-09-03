Ontario Steelworker Takes Justin Trudeau to the Cleaners During This Exchange

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a dead man walking politically. He’s trounced by the Conservatives in every poll by a substantial margin. Trudeau has brushed off the surveys, noting that voters aren’t in “decision mode” yet. There’s some truth to that since our neighbor to the north doesn’t have their next federal election until October 2025. A lot can happen, but it’s doubtful that this trainwreck of a prime minister will survive the next election, something an Ontario steelworker said right to his face in an epic exchange.

Advertisement

The worker threw all the hardships at the prime minister’s face, called him a liar, and refused to shake his hand. The prime minister tried to handle the tense exchange the best he could, but it’s clear that his pre-packaged talking points weren’t fooling anyone (via Fox News):

Footage of the tense exchange in Sault Ste. Marie, a city in Ontario, which was obtained by CTV News, went viral. The unidentified worker spurned Trudeau's offer of doughnuts to complain about high taxes, medical bills and giveaways to people he deemed "lazy." "The 25% tariffs we just brought in is going to help you out … that's going to keep your job," Trudeau told the man "What about the 40% taxes I am paying? And I don't have a doctor," the employee of Algoma Steel shot back. Trudeau responded by saying that a multimillion-dollar investment from the Canadian government meant the man would have a job "for many years to come." The man responded by saying that he expected Trudeau to be voted out. "That's what elections are for," said the Liberal Party leader, who stayed calm and collected during the exchange. "I look forward to everyone exercising the right to vote. … We are going to invest in you and your job." "I don't believe you for a second," the steelworker shot back. The man also mentioned that he felt unemployed Canadians got better access to affordable health care than he did after Trudeau referenced an initiative to help hundreds of thousands of Canadians get dental care. "Probably like my neighbor who doesn’t go to work because she’s lazy?" the steelworker asked.

If the Liberals aren’t obliterated in the October 2025 election, something is seriously wrong up north. Still, this exchange is popcorn-worthy. The politest way of saying, ‘Hey, PM, you suck.’

The only thing that went right was that Trudeau's staff brought donuts.