Tipsheet

Anti-Trump Clown Spits on Pro-Trump Flag and Then Got Hit With Instant Karma

Matt Vespa
September 02, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

 There’s that saying, ‘f**k around and find out,’ and for one anti-Trump voter, it cost him dearly. Yet, it’s an older clip. It went viral again over the weekend after a repost by some prominent accounts, like ‘Defiant L’s,’ which tracks liberal self-owns and those afflicted by Trump derangement syndrome. The incident occurred in September of 2023. I don’t know the location, but it could be ‘Anywhere,’ USA, because it remains a hilarious exchange where instant karma is written all over it. 

A vehicle's driver approaches a Trump supporter holding a flag supporting the former president’s 2024 candidacy. It obviously triggered this individual, who spits on the flag and then tries to flee by hitting the gas. He barely got 30 feet before crashing into a pole, followed by the police arriving seconds later.

 The car got wrecked. 

You could hear one man saying, “All that hate—look what it did to you, man.” 

“I wasn’t the one paying attention, you know what I mean,” said the driver as he exited the vehicle. 

“Tell me you got all that,” said one chuckling Trump supporter.

Again, it's an old clip that will never stop being funny. Obviously, it's well that no one was seriously hurt, but only a liberal would go out of their way to do something as outrageous as this because they didn't someone else's choice for president. 

