Kamala Honeymoon Over: Nate Silver's New Electoral College Model Is Bad News for Harris

Is the honeymoon over for Kamala Harris? Given the media’s unending drooling over her candidacy, there should have been a major poll bump. Instead, Donald J. Trump has retaken the lead in the Electoral College probability model run by Nate Silver. Biden was running away with it by this point in the 2020 election.

Harris is favored in the popular vote but an electoral college underdog. It’s largely due to Pennsylvania (where she passed on Josh Shapiro for VP). pic.twitter.com/sCLcVMQzxJ — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 29, 2024

Absolutely excellent poll for Trump given Quinnipiac's history. https://t.co/4jeQm5iVZY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 29, 2024

Kamala Harris can’t seem to do it, and voters are quickly going to learn that she’s an unelectable candidate for various reasons, not least because she’s adopted Joe Biden’s disastrous agenda and flip-flopped on the hyper-left-wing platform that she touted during her short and disastrous 2020 run. At this point, some were joking that Harris would endorse Trump, as she’s stolen his ‘no tax on tips’ and border wall initiatives.

The Trump vote is always underestimated, an issue pollsters have yet to remedy. A razor-thin race usually means the advantage is with Trump and the GOP in the Electoral College, which folks like Silver have been saying for a while now.