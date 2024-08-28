Politico Got Owned by This Fact Check About Kamala Harris

Rebecca mentioned this yesterday. JD Vance is torching the Harris-Walz campaign over this simple fact: they’re the incumbent party. It’s become a laughable exercise regarding how Harris’ campaign and the media treat her as if she isn’t in the White House right now. Every aspect of Harris’ agenda is Joe Biden’s; the reversals don’t count. We all know what type of politician Kamala Harris is at heart. Yet, the media is doing everything they can to make her not seem like she’s part of the current administration. The most brazen attempt was by Politico, which had this headline: “Our corrupt leadership’: Vance tries to tether Harris to Biden during Michigan rally.”

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance started his Rust Belt sweep this week by attacking Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on the economy and pushing a message of protecting American jobs in the battleground state of Michigan — a key swing state that polls show Harris is leading in. Speaking at a rally in Big Rapids, Michigan, former President Donald Trump’s running mate tried to tie Harris to the Biden administration’s policies — saying at one point that “Kamala Harris has been calling the shots” — while also warning of China’s emergence as an economic superpower that’s taking jobs away from the U.S.

Politico then got bodied by X’s community notes reminding the publication that Kamala Harris is the vice president and, therefore, “tied” to the Biden administration:

The thing is: she's Biden's Vice President. https://t.co/1l34XKXKQN — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 28, 2024

Absolute domination with this community note https://t.co/zloLUfAJwF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2024

Journalism, courtesy of Politico, The Associated Press, and The New York Times: pic.twitter.com/H0Z01TDsEy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 28, 2024

This ill-fated attempt at interference is probably one of the funniest chapters in the media’s concerted effort to cast Harris as some outsider. She’s not. This election is there for Trump’s taking—but he needs to tighten things up a bit on the messaging.