We Have Identified the Childless Cat Woman Featured During Oprah's DNC Speech

Democrats are making a lot of noise about JD Vance’s childless cat ladies, which isn’t necessarily an inaccurate statement, but it’s triggered liberals to hell. In 2021, Vance made these remarks, which he’s now chalked up as sarcasm (via The Guardian):

The Republican vice-presidential nominee, JD Vance, claimed that calling leading Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies” was merely a “sarcastic remark”, as he attempted to deflect charges of misogyny and redirect fire at Harris’s own running mate, Tim Walz… “The media wants to get offended about a sarcastic remark I made before I even ran for the United States Senate,” the Ohio senator and Republican vice-presidential nominee told reporters in Philadelphia. […] Speaking in 2021 to the then Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Vance called senior Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. “It’s just a basic fact – you look at Kamala Harris, [transportation secretary] Pete Buttigieg, AOC [congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] – the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Oprah Winfrey mentioned Vance’s remarks during the Democratic National Convention this week. However, it’s who the camera panned to after she made these remarks that gave people a chuckle: a woman in a blue dress. The reactions write itself, though you could argue it was a mean cutaway. Regardless, the woman identified herself on social media. Her name is Teresa Woorman, who describes herself as a proud childless cat woman who’s proudly voting for Harris, though she hopes to have children someday:

Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz! Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks! https://t.co/MufqWsNYrK — 💫Teresa S. Woorman🦄 (@Teresa_Saavedra) August 22, 2024

Teresa, I’m not sure this was a good idea, but best of luck.