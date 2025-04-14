'The Trump Effect': Major AI Company Announces New Factories in the U.S.

Artificial Intelligence and supercomputer company NVIDIA announced Monday it is opening up new factories in the United States for the first time.

"NVIDIA is working with its manufacturing partners to design and build factories that, for the first time, will produce NVIDIA AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S. Together with leading manufacturing partners, the company has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test NVIDIA Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas," the company released in a statement. "NVIDIA Blackwell chips have started production at TSMC’s chip plants in Phoenix, Arizona. NVIDIA is building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas, with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas. Mass production at both plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months."

BLOOMBERG: "@nvidia just said it will produce supercomputers ENTIRELY built in the U.S." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ioRXteZsNI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 14, 2025

"The AI chip and supercomputer supply chain is complex and demands the most advanced manufacturing, packaging, assembly and test technologies. NVIDIA is partnering with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing operations in Arizona," the statement continues. "Within the next four years, NVIDIA plans to produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the United States through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL. These world-leading companies are deepening their partnership with NVIDIA, growing their businesses while expanding their global footprint and hardening supply chain resilience."

The White House is deeming the move part of "the Trump effect" to get companies to onshore their manufacturing.

"It’s the Trump Effect in action," the White House released in a statement. "President Donald J. Trump has made U.S.-based chips manufacturing a priority as part of his relentless pursuit of an American manufacturing renaissance, and it’s paying off — with trillions of dollars in new investments secured in the tech sector alone."