Is This the Issue Unifying the RFK Jr. and Trump Campaigns?
BREAKING: Has RFK Jr. Made a Decision About Endorsing Trump?
Biden's Commerce Secretary Totally Falls Apart When Pressed on Abysmal Jobs Report
The Trump Campaign Just Pulled an Epic Troll Move on the Harris Operation
Democrat Party Has Shakespearian Power Conflict During a Convention Supposedly Filled With...
Biden's Speech: Told by an Idiot, Full of Sound and Fury
Here We Go Again: Is Axios for Real With This Headline on Kamala...
Are Pro-Hamas Agitators Involved With This Nasty Problem Affecting the DNC?
Democrat New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Has Died
'MASSIVE SCANDAL'? Biden-Harris Admin Job Numbers Revised Down by Insane Amount
A 'Trans Girl' Can Play Against Females in This State, Judge Rules
Where Are the Missing Children? ICE Lost Tens of Thousands of Minors Released...
Florida Human Trafficking Bust Leads to 148 Arrests, Seven Victims Recovered
Republicans Are Outperforming Democrats in Florida by Unbelievable Numbers
Tipsheet

CNN Commentator Delivered a Line That Guts the Entire Democratic Convention

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 21, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

CNN’s Scott Jennings is a one-man army against the network’s anti-Trump bias. He’s been one of the few voices of reason on panels overwhelmingly biased toward Democrats. Still, he shreds familiar liberal narratives. After the euphoria of last night with speeches by Michelle and Barack Obama, Jennings brought the conversation back down to Earth. 

Advertisement

The entire week will be about bashing Trump and blaming this man for all the ills facing the country. Here’s the problem with that line, which Jennings reiterated last night: How can it be Trump’s fault that America is so divided and on the verge of ruin when Democrats have controlled the country for 12 of the past 16 years? On top of that, Jennings wondered how Democrats can create a winning message when Kamala has been in the thick of it for the past three-and-a-half years. The media and Democrats have been speaking as if she’s not in the White House right now: 

He has commented on the Left’s “fabricated reality” at this convention. On Monday, he triggered his fellow panelists by declaring Biden to be an uncharismatic and onery man.  

Recommended

Biden's Commerce Secretary Totally Falls Apart When Pressed on Abysmal Jobs Report Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yet, the line about Democrats controlling things for almost a generation torpedoes many of the talking points here, not that these brainless clowns will realize it.

Tags: DNC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Commerce Secretary Totally Falls Apart When Pressed on Abysmal Jobs Report Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Has RFK Jr. Made a Decision About Endorsing Trump? Katie Pavlich
The Trump Campaign Just Pulled an Epic Troll Move on the Harris Operation Matt Vespa
Biden's Speech: Told by an Idiot, Full of Sound and Fury Ann Coulter
Is This the Issue Unifying the RFK Jr. and Trump Campaigns? Katie Pavlich
Here We Go Again: Is Axios for Real With This Headline on Kamala Harris? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Commerce Secretary Totally Falls Apart When Pressed on Abysmal Jobs Report Matt Vespa
Advertisement