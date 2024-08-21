CNN Commentator Delivered a Line That Guts the Entire Democratic Convention

CNN’s Scott Jennings is a one-man army against the network’s anti-Trump bias. He’s been one of the few voices of reason on panels overwhelmingly biased toward Democrats. Still, he shreds familiar liberal narratives. After the euphoria of last night with speeches by Michelle and Barack Obama, Jennings brought the conversation back down to Earth.

The entire week will be about bashing Trump and blaming this man for all the ills facing the country. Here’s the problem with that line, which Jennings reiterated last night: How can it be Trump’s fault that America is so divided and on the verge of ruin when Democrats have controlled the country for 12 of the past 16 years? On top of that, Jennings wondered how Democrats can create a winning message when Kamala has been in the thick of it for the past three-and-a-half years. The media and Democrats have been speaking as if she’s not in the White House right now:

MUST WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY points out how Democrats are trying to hide Kamala Harris's record as the sitting Vice President and Biden’s chief right-hand woman:



"[Kamala Harris] is in the White House right now. Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16… pic.twitter.com/HQCzVanJLn — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 21, 2024

He has commented on the Left’s “fabricated reality” at this convention. On Monday, he triggered his fellow panelists by declaring Biden to be an uncharismatic and onery man.

Sparred w/ @cnn friends @Acosta @abbydphillip & @ashleyrallison over Dem attacks on Trump on night one of the DNC. My view: Biden and the Dems wallow in a fabricated reality. H/T @CurtisHouck for clipping. pic.twitter.com/p9kpSSoQPF — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 20, 2024

.@ScottJenningsKY TRIGGERS CNN liberals Abby Phillip, Jim Acosta, and Kate Bedingfield: “Well, I mean, are you saying that there are people that the Democratic Party doesn’t want to beat down? I mean Joe Biden's been one of the orneriest presidents we ever had. I mean, this is… pic.twitter.com/D5t3IKRtek — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 19, 2024

Yet, the line about Democrats controlling things for almost a generation torpedoes many of the talking points here, not that these brainless clowns will realize it.