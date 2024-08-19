Pro-Hamas Activists Invade Chicago to Create Havoc at the Democratic National Convention

Where the Race to Save America Is Right Now
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 19, 2024 2:00 AM
On Monday, the Democratic National Convention begins, and we can expect total mayhem from pro-Hamas activists, who have swarmed Chicago, Illinois, in the tens of thousands to protest the Harris-Walz ticket. It’s going to be entertaining watching the city’s vocally anti-police mayor try to maintain law and order. And knowing they’re in a city where criminality is enabled and tolerated to extreme lengths, it’s going to be interesting to see how far pro-terrorist agitators will push the envelope. 

They already stormed the stage at the DNC’s opening welcome party. They’ve already had mini-clashes with the police, but this is a preview. It’s the preseason period of the DNC’s week of mayhem that could erupt over Israel’s justified war of self-defense in Gaza against Hamas terrorists. These far-left, antisemitic protesters are reportedly camping outside the hotels of delegates.

Is there enough police and security? We shall see as this week goes on, but we shouldn’t be shocked if a riot breaks out—these people are insane. Also, the Harris-Walz campaign must know this issue of a total arms embargo on Israel is going to be rehashed at the debate—they met with these pro-terrorist clowns behind closed doors (via ABC News):

Pro-Palestinian voices both inside and outside the Democratic National Convention plan to make sure their complaints are heard at this week's gathering in Chicago, starting with a major march on Monday. 

In addition to the tens of thousands who plan to protest near the site, 30 delegates elected to represent the "uncommitted" movement will be inside the convention advocating an anti-war agenda. They will not endorse Harris without assurances that her administration will embrace an arms embargo on Israel. 

According to a source familiar the matter, Harris-Walz campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, as well as other top campaign officials, met with local Arab American and Jewish American leaders in Michigan this past week, including Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe. He described the meeting as "incredibly productive," noting that "these meetings underscored the Harris team's commitment to ensuring that our community has a meaningful seat at the table." 

Be on the alert for disruptions on the convention floor, too (via The Guardian):

Some 40,000 protesters are expected to gather outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Monday to demonstrate against the Biden administration’s position on Israel, with some groups saying they will push for amendments to the party’s platform. 

The party is on guard for disruptions to high-profile speeches at the DNC, with one pro-Palestinian group called Delegates Against Genocide, angry at US support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza, saying it will press for an arms embargo this week. 

People take part in a protest organised by pro-choice rights, pro-LGBT rights and pro-Palestinian activists, in Chicago, ahead of the Democratic National Convention. 

Delegates Against Genocide said it would exercise its freedom of speech rights during main events at the four-day convention. Its organisers declined to give details, but said they would offer amendments to the party platform and use their rights as delegates to speak on the convention floor. 

Six major protests are planned. There was a discussion to halt the mass demonstrations, but ultimately, the anti-Jewish, anti-Israel faction said, “full steam ahead” (via Politico): 

There was a moment after Vice President Kamala Harris was tapped to run for president, when pro-Palestinian activists prepping massive demonstrations at the Democratic National Convention paused to rethink their approach. 

The main organization corralling more than 200 groups to protest at the convention, March on the DNC 2024, met for about half an hour the day Harris announced her candidacy. The meeting was to consider whether to move forward with the same confrontational approach they had aimed at President Joe Biden, who they dubbed “Genocide Joe” for his policies on Israel. 

[…] 

“We all came to a consensus that it’s not going to make a difference, that [Harris] represents this administration,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. “We’re going to stay full steam ahead.” 

And he noted, his organization referred to Harris as “Killer Kamala” even before she topped the ticket and continues to push for harsher restrictions on the Israeli government, like an arms embargo — something that a top Harris adviser has said she doesn’t support. 

There are at least six major protests planned on the streets of Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. The biggest is planned for the first day, Monday, when “tens of thousands” are expected to march just blocks from the United Center, where Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will give their acceptance speeches. 

I thought the Harris-Walz ticket was about spreading joy. This looks like a buffet of dysfunction, mayhem, extremism, and antisemitism—things that are very much anti-joy.

