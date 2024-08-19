Pro-Hamas Activists Invade Chicago to Create Havoc at the Democratic National Convention

On Monday, the Democratic National Convention begins, and we can expect total mayhem from pro-Hamas activists, who have swarmed Chicago, Illinois, in the tens of thousands to protest the Harris-Walz ticket. It’s going to be entertaining watching the city’s vocally anti-police mayor try to maintain law and order. And knowing they’re in a city where criminality is enabled and tolerated to extreme lengths, it’s going to be interesting to see how far pro-terrorist agitators will push the envelope.

Some scenes from downtown Chicago as the DNC kicks off. Calls for murder (globalize the intifada), satan, proud communists, participants with “medic”

bags, and much more. pic.twitter.com/J0ZdmG0kVs — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 19, 2024

CHICAGO- An idea of how many police officers are currently downtown marching alongside protesters in an attempt to keep the peace as the sun goes down | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/Wckr8Zst0M — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

Just look at this massive line of cops.



Incredible how many police Democrats will bring out when it’s their interests at stake.



Walz was simply letting rioters burn down police precincts in 2020 and Kamala was bailing them out of jail.



Now they have a phalanx of Chicago’s… https://t.co/8abCAW7TlP pic.twitter.com/g9XKjDTOXT — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) August 18, 2024

CHICAGO-“Piggy piggy go back home, or we’ll bring the war home”



Tensions are rising between police and Pro- Palestinian protestors as they begin to flip off and chant for police to go home | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/LAttX1mSPL — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

They are now surrounding Navy Pier.



Their sign says “Killer Kamala Gazas Speaking” in response to her telling the pro-Hamas crowd she was speaking at her rally the other week.



Stay tuned. Chicago is going to get crazy. https://t.co/g4sZXfNKv8 pic.twitter.com/X2MVI9x6Ih — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) August 19, 2024

HERE WE GO! Let's kick off the DNC week with some pro-Palestinian stage crashing protestors.



Note the face mask, as usual.pic.twitter.com/866m2PK0a0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2024

UPDATE: Protest has frozen, as a group has broken off to throw trash and water bottles at police.



Protest's leaders struggling to get crowd moving. pic.twitter.com/1Z9Oyo93hm — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

They already stormed the stage at the DNC’s opening welcome party. They’ve already had mini-clashes with the police, but this is a preview. It’s the preseason period of the DNC’s week of mayhem that could erupt over Israel’s justified war of self-defense in Gaza against Hamas terrorists. These far-left, antisemitic protesters are reportedly camping outside the hotels of delegates.

NOW: Hundreds of DNC Protesters outside HILTON Hotel where Delegates are Presumably Staying - CHICAGO



Video by @olgafe_images @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/wfUTt8jJZV — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) August 19, 2024

Is there enough police and security? We shall see as this week goes on, but we shouldn’t be shocked if a riot breaks out—these people are insane. Also, the Harris-Walz campaign must know this issue of a total arms embargo on Israel is going to be rehashed at the debate—they met with these pro-terrorist clowns behind closed doors (via ABC News):

🚨 Kamala Harris will be a disaster. 🇵🇸

Free Palestine activists **met backstage** in Detroit with Kamala Harris and asked her to stop supporting Israel..



The Vice President was open to engaging on this critical issue of cutting off Israel's weapons. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/dpnZaQxR1M — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) August 19, 2024

Pro-Palestinian voices both inside and outside the Democratic National Convention plan to make sure their complaints are heard at this week's gathering in Chicago, starting with a major march on Monday. In addition to the tens of thousands who plan to protest near the site, 30 delegates elected to represent the "uncommitted" movement will be inside the convention advocating an anti-war agenda. They will not endorse Harris without assurances that her administration will embrace an arms embargo on Israel. According to a source familiar the matter, Harris-Walz campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, as well as other top campaign officials, met with local Arab American and Jewish American leaders in Michigan this past week, including Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe. He described the meeting as "incredibly productive," noting that "these meetings underscored the Harris team's commitment to ensuring that our community has a meaningful seat at the table."

Be on the alert for disruptions on the convention floor, too (via The Guardian):

Some 40,000 protesters are expected to gather outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Monday to demonstrate against the Biden administration’s position on Israel, with some groups saying they will push for amendments to the party’s platform. The party is on guard for disruptions to high-profile speeches at the DNC, with one pro-Palestinian group called Delegates Against Genocide, angry at US support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza, saying it will press for an arms embargo this week. People take part in a protest organised by pro-choice rights, pro-LGBT rights and pro-Palestinian activists, in Chicago, ahead of the Democratic National Convention. Delegates Against Genocide said it would exercise its freedom of speech rights during main events at the four-day convention. Its organisers declined to give details, but said they would offer amendments to the party platform and use their rights as delegates to speak on the convention floor.

Six major protests are planned. There was a discussion to halt the mass demonstrations, but ultimately, the anti-Jewish, anti-Israel faction said, “full steam ahead” (via Politico):

There was a moment after Vice President Kamala Harris was tapped to run for president, when pro-Palestinian activists prepping massive demonstrations at the Democratic National Convention paused to rethink their approach. The main organization corralling more than 200 groups to protest at the convention, March on the DNC 2024, met for about half an hour the day Harris announced her candidacy. The meeting was to consider whether to move forward with the same confrontational approach they had aimed at President Joe Biden, who they dubbed “Genocide Joe” for his policies on Israel. […] “We all came to a consensus that it’s not going to make a difference, that [Harris] represents this administration,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. “We’re going to stay full steam ahead.” And he noted, his organization referred to Harris as “Killer Kamala” even before she topped the ticket and continues to push for harsher restrictions on the Israeli government, like an arms embargo — something that a top Harris adviser has said she doesn’t support. There are at least six major protests planned on the streets of Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. The biggest is planned for the first day, Monday, when “tens of thousands” are expected to march just blocks from the United Center, where Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will give their acceptance speeches.

I thought the Harris-Walz ticket was about spreading joy. This looks like a buffet of dysfunction, mayhem, extremism, and antisemitism—things that are very much anti-joy.

West Wing actor Martin Sheen sees Reagan’s “Morning Again in America” in Harris, telling @jrpsaki: “Reagan had an ad...a new dawn in America. It’s happened again. It’s a new day, America is the shining city on the hill a new Jerusalem. There is a new fresh air...It’s joy filled!” pic.twitter.com/4VCL7rdXRi — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) August 19, 2024